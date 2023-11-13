comscore
English | हिंदी
13 Nov, 2023 | Monday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon deals: Top 5 digital clocks under Rs 500 to buy in India

Amazon deals: Top 5 digital clocks under Rs 500 to buy in India

Give your bedroom an upgrade with designer digital clocks under Rs 500. Here are our top recommendations on Amazon India.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Nov 13, 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Digital Clock
Digital Clock

Story Highlights

  • Amazon India is offering top deals on digital clocks.
  • These digital clocks come with customisable designs.
  • These digital clocks cost less than Rs 500.

Amazon deals on digital clocks: Not a lot has changed when it comes to bedside alarm clocks over the years. They are available in limited design and colour options. This is where digital clocks have taken a lead. They come in a variety of design options and some even have a customisable photo collage option. So, if you are planning to give your bedroom an upgrade, here we have curated a list of digital clocks available on Amazon India under Rs 500.

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale: Top deals on hybrid smartwatches

Check out our list here:

READ MORE
Dhanteras 2023: Top 5 gadgets under Rs 5000 you can buy in India

QUTTEL Digital Mirror Alarm

This digital clock costs Rs 499 and it comes in a mirror finish. It comes with a large LED display that shows time, and has alarm clock, snooze function, temperature display, night mode and mirroring mode. It is powered by a USB cable but can also use three AAA batteries to run it during travel.

READ MORE
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale: Top deals on electric kettle under Rs 1,000

 

Digital Smart by DS Enterprise

This digital clock costs Rs 399 and it comes in Black, Blue, Pink, White and Green colour variants. It comes with a large LCD display with a smart backlight option. It displays indoor temperature, date, and has an alarm clock and a night lamp.

 

Kadio Digital White Clock

This digital clock costs Rs 215 and it comes in a single white colour variant with the option to customise based on lighting. It comes with a large LCD display that displays indoor temperature, date, and time. As mentioned before, it comes with LED lights that can be customised as per a person’s mood.

Delicate Designs Projection Alarm Clock

This digital clock costs Rs 499 and it comes in Black and White colour variants. It has a tiny projector on top that can project the time for 10 seconds on any flat surface. It also comes with a built-in speaker that tells you the current time. It shows time, indoor temperature, day and date and alarm time.

 

Color Changing 4 Photo LED Digital Table Alarm Clock

This digital clock costs Rs 299 and it comes in Black and White colour variants. It comes with an LED display that displays date, time, indoor temperature and alarm time. You can also get it customised by adding four photos – two on the sides, one on the top and one at the back.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

Amazon IndiaDigital Clock

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language