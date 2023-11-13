Amazon deals on digital clocks: Not a lot has changed when it comes to bedside alarm clocks over the years. They are available in limited design and colour options. This is where digital clocks have taken a lead. They come in a variety of design options and some even have a customisable photo collage option. So, if you are planning to give your bedroom an upgrade, here we have curated a list of digital clocks available on Amazon India under Rs 500.

Check out our list here:

This digital clock costs Rs 499 and it comes in a mirror finish. It comes with a large LED display that shows time, and has alarm clock, snooze function, temperature display, night mode and mirroring mode. It is powered by a USB cable but can also use three AAA batteries to run it during travel.

This digital clock costs Rs 399 and it comes in Black, Blue, Pink, White and Green colour variants. It comes with a large LCD display with a smart backlight option. It displays indoor temperature, date, and has an alarm clock and a night lamp.

This digital clock costs Rs 215 and it comes in a single white colour variant with the option to customise based on lighting. It comes with a large LCD display that displays indoor temperature, date, and time. As mentioned before, it comes with LED lights that can be customised as per a person’s mood.

This digital clock costs Rs 499 and it comes in Black and White colour variants. It has a tiny projector on top that can project the time for 10 seconds on any flat surface. It also comes with a built-in speaker that tells you the current time. It shows time, indoor temperature, day and date and alarm time.

This digital clock costs Rs 299 and it comes in Black and White colour variants. It comes with an LED display that displays date, time, indoor temperature and alarm time. You can also get it customised by adding four photos – two on the sides, one on the top and one at the back.