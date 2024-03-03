Amazon deals: Best smartwatches for under Rs 2,000

I recently did some research on smartwatches that are available for under Rs 2000, and I was pleasantly surprised by the options out there. Many of these watches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, making them a great choice for anyone looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch. They typically offer features like step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notification alerts, as well as the ability to control music and track workouts. While they may not have all the bells and whistles of high-end smartwatches, they certainly offer a lot of value for the price. Overall, if you’re looking for a basic smartwatch to help you keep track of your fitness and stay connected on the go, there are some great options available at this price point. Here are some options that you can consider.

Best Amazon deals on smartwatches for under Rs 2,000

Noise Twist Go Round

Noise Twist Go Round is a smartwatch that combines elegance and innovation. It has a glossy metal build and a sleek dial that gives it a sophisticated look. It has a 1.39-inch display that shows every detail clearly and vividly. It also has a Bluetooth Calling feature that lets you make and receive calls on your wrist, without needing your phone. You can connect it to the NoiseFit app, where you can access your health data, join challenges, track your progress, and interact with other fitness enthusiasts. With Noise Twist Go Round, you can enjoy convenience and efficiency in every aspect of your life. The Noise Twist Go Round is currently available for Rs 1,299, instead of the listed price of Rs 4,999.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra is a smartwatch that lets you make and receive calls from your wrist. It has a round TFT colour touch screen with 240×240 pixel resolution and 320 nits of peak brightness. The watch has a sleek and stylish look with stainless steel magnetic closure straps. It can track over 120 sports modes and monitor your health parameters such as SpO2, heart rate and sleep. The watch has a battery life of up to 7 days without Bluetooth calling and up to 4 days with Bluetooth calling. It takes 3 hours to fully charge and 30-40 minutes to reach 20 percent charge. The watch can also control the music on your phone, but it cannot store music in itself. This smartwatch is currently available for Rs 1,749, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 12,499.

Fastrack Limitless Fs2

If you are looking for a smartwatch that combines style, performance and functionality, look no further than the Fastrack Limitless FS2. This device features a large 1.91-inch Super UltraVU Display with stunning colours and a Functional Crown for easy navigation. You can also make and receive calls from your favourite contacts with the SingleSync BT Calling feature and the Advanced ATS Chipset that ensures a smooth experience. You can also customise your watchface from over 100 options, play in-built games, use AI Voice Assistance, access calculator, calendar and multiple menu styles, and monitor your health with Auto Stress Monitor, 24×7 Heart Rate, Sleep Tracker, Spo2, Breathe Exercise and Women’s Health features. The Fastrack Limitless FS2 has a battery life of up to 5 days under standard conditions and up to 3 days with BT Calling. This smartwatch is currently available for Rs 1,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 4,995.