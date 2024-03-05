Amazon deals: Best offers on smart plugs for your home

I recently purchased a few smart plugs for my home and I’ve been impressed with how convenient they are. Essentially, a smart plug is a device that you can plug into a wall outlet, and then plug another device into the smart plug. What makes it “smart” is that you can control it with an app on your phone, or even with your voice if you have a smart speaker like Amazon Echo or Google Nest. This means that you can turn devices on or off remotely, set schedules for when they should turn on or off automatically, and even monitor energy usage so you can save money on your electricity bill. Plus, some smart plugs even work with IFTTT (If This Then That) which means you can set up some pretty cool automations like having your lights turn on automatically when you arrive home. Smart plugs are a great accessory to make your home smart, so if you are looking for an upgrade, here are some options that you can check out.

Best Amazon deals on smart plugs

Tapo TP-Link P110 Mini 16A Smart Wi-Fi Plug

The Tapo TP-Link P110 Mini 16A Smart Wi-Fi Plug is a device that allows you to control and monitor your connected appliances from anywhere with your smartphone. You can use the Tapo app to turn devices on or off, set schedules, create timers, check energy usage, and more. You can also use voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to manage your smart plug hands-free. The Tapo TP-Link P110 Mini 16A Smart Wi-Fi Plug has a compact design that does not block adjacent sockets, and it is easy to set up and use without a hub. With the Away Mode feature, you can make it look like someone is home by randomly turning devices on and off at different times. It is currently available for Rs 999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,699.

Wipro 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug

If you want to make your home appliances smarter, you might want to try the Wipro 16 Amp smart plug. This handy device can turn your AC, geyser, microwave and other appliances into smart devices that you can control from anywhere. You can use the Wipro Smart App to set schedules, monitor energy consumption and even control your appliances with voice commands. The Wipro smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can simply ask them to turn on or off your devices. The Wipro 16 Amp smart plug is a great way to upgrade your home and save energy. It is available currently for Rs 999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 2,290.

Zebronics ZEB-SP110 Smart Plug

ZEB-SP110 is a smart Wi-Fi plug that lets you upgrade your living space with ease. You can plug in any device, such as a washing machine, refrigerator, heater, TV, etc., and control it from your phone or tablet using the ZEB-HOME app. You can also use voice assistants like Alexa and OK Google to give instructions to the smart plug and manage your devices. ZEB-SP110 is a simple and convenient way to make your home smarter. The Zebronics ZEB-SP110 smart plug is currently available for Rs 649, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 2,099.