Amazon deals: Best offers on refrigerators for under Rs 20,000

If you’re looking for a refrigerator that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of options available in the Indian market for under Rs 20,000. These refrigerators come from a variety of brands and offer a range of features to suit different needs and preferences. Some of the popular brands in this price range include Samsung, LG, Godrej, Whirlpool, and Haier. Features that you can expect to find in this price range include adjustable shelves, door-mounted bottle racks, a separate freezer compartment, and energy-efficient technology. With a little bit of research, you can find a refrigerator that fits your budget and meets your needs without compromising on quality and performance. Here are a few options that you can consider and all of them are selling at discounted prices.

Best Amazon deals on refrigerators for under Rs 20,000

Godrej 223L 2-Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Godrej 223L 2-Star refrigerator represents a blend of modern design and advanced technology. Equipped with an auto defrost function, it eliminates the hassle of ice accumulation, making it a frost-free appliance ideal for small families of 2 to 3 members. Its energy efficiency is rated at 2 stars, ensuring considerable savings on electricity bills. With a fresh food capacity of 173L and a freezer capacity of 50L, it offers robust storage options including 2 toughened glass shelves. The Nano Shield Technology ensures over 95 percent surface disinfection, keeping your food fresh and germ-free, complemented by Anti-B Technology for enhanced freshness. This refrigerator is currently selling for Rs 19,990, instead of the listed price of Rs 33,690 on Amazon.

Haier 190L 5-Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Haier 190L 5-Star refrigerator is an economical and stylish choice for small families or bachelors. With a total capacity of 190 litres, it is perfect for 2 to 3 members, featuring a freezer capacity of 14L and a fresh food capacity of 176L. Its 5-star energy rating ensures best-in-class energy efficiency, while the non-inverter technology keeps things simple yet effective. The interior boasts one drawer and three toughened glass shelves, including a large vegetable box and an anti-bacterial gasket to keep your food fresh and hygienic. Additionally, it offers stabiliser-free operation, can connect to your home inverter, and has special features like a vegetable box and an anti-bacterial gasket for added convenience. This refrigerator is currently up for sale at Rs 15,490, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 22,490.

Whirlpool 184L 4-Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool single-door refrigerator is an exceptional appliance designed for small families of 2-3 members, offering a capacity of 184 litres. It’s engineered with Intellisense Inverter Technology, ensuring a low starting voltage of 95V and a remarkable 25 years of compressor reliability, certified by VDE Germany. This refrigerator boasts a 4-star energy rating, indicating high energy efficiency. Notably, it features stabiliser-free operations to withstand high voltage fluctuations between 95V-300V. The brand-specific features include up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts, easy manual defrosting, jumbo storage capable of holding up to three 2L bottles, insulated capillary technology, auto-connect to the home inverter, a large vegetable crisper, honeycomb lock-in technology, and a quick chill zone. It is currently available for Rs 14,590, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 21,700.