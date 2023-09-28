Amazon Deals: Best budget earbuds to buy right now

Top earbuds: Wireless earbuds are a must-have for anyone who loves music, sports or works on the go. They let you enjoy your favourite tunes and podcasts without any wires getting in your way. They also offer a rich and immersive sound experience that you can customize to your liking. There are many wireless earbuds on the market, featuring advanced technology and comfortable designs. They come with advanced features such as superb sound quality, noise cancellation, long battery life, and ergonomic design. If you are planning to buy new earbuds and waiting for a discount, Amazon is offering great deals on budget earbuds. Here are our top picks for you.

Boult Audio W50

These earbuds have 13mm bass drivers offer 50 hours of playtime on a single charge and have four microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation. It has 45ms Ultra Low Latency Gaming and comes with Type-C fast charging. Boult Audio W50 come in a dual dual-tone premium case and has touch controls. These earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant.

Boult Audio W50 is currently available for Rs 999.

Boult Audio Z60

These earbuds have 13mm drivers and offer 60 hours of playtime and 10 minutes of charge gives 150 minutes of playback time. It has four omnidirectional microphones and low-latency Combat Gaming Mode, which offers ultra-low delay of as low as 50ms. It has SBC + AAC codec support and an IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance. The Z60 Bluetooth headset comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 standard and touch control.

Boult Audio Z60 is currently available for Rs 1,499.

boAt Airdopes 141

These earbuds come with dual 10 mm drivers and up to 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation. It has up to 42 hours of playtime and low latency of up to 50 ms. With 10 minutes of charge, these earbuds give around 150 minutes of performance. They have an IPX5-rated design and Bluetooth v5.3 with a USB Type-C port.

boAt Airdopes 141 is currently available for Rs 1,599.

Noise Buds VS103

These earbuds have a 10mm driver and up to 25dB Active Noise Cancellation. They give up to 40 hours of playtime with Active noise cancellation off and just 10 minutes gives 150 minutes of playback time. It has Bluetooth v5.2 and an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Noise Buds VS103 is currently available for Rs 1,699.

Noise Buds VS401

These earbuds have 10mm drivers and give up to 50 hours of playtime. They can last 200 minutes with 10 minutes of charge. They have quad mics with ENC and offer low latency of up to 50ms. It comes with Bluetooth v5.3 and IPX5 water resistance.