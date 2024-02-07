Yamaha FZ-X Chrome launched in India: Check price, specification, offers

Yamaha India has launched a new chrome colour scheme on its retro-styled FZ-X motorcycle. The chrome variant is the most expensive in the FZ-X range, which also includes Matte Copper, Dark Matte Blue and Matte Titan colours. Here are all the details you need to know.

Yamaha FZ-X Chrome India price

The FZ-X Chrome which is priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The first 100 customers who book the chrome variant will also receive a Casio G-Shock watch as a complimentary gift from Yamaha.

Yamaha FZ-X Chrome specifications

The FZ-X Chrome features chrome-finished headlamp and fuel tank, giving it a premium look. The metal parts have a brushed aluminium finish, while the rest of the bike is painted black. The gold-finished wheels add a touch of contrast to the overall design. The FZ-X Chrome retains the same mechanical and electronic features as the other variants.

The FZ-X is powered by a 149cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that produces 12.2bhp and 13.3Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and comes with single-channel ABS and Traction Control System (TCS) as standard. The bike has a telescopic front suspension and a monoshock at the rear. It also has disc brakes at both ends. The FZ-X has an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and offers various functions through the Y-Connect mobile app. The bike also has a lower engine guard, a rear mudguard, an LED headlamp and more.

Bajaj recently introduced the 2024 models of the Pulsar N150 and N160 in India. These updated motorcycles feature a digital display and Bluetooth connectivity. They are equipped with engines of 149.68cc and 164.82cc, respectively. Bajaj has now announced the Indian pricing for these bikes.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 is available from Rs 1.18 lakh to Rs 1.24 lakh, depending on the model variant. The Pulsar N160 is priced between Rs 1.31 lakh and Rs 1.33 lakh for its two variants. It is worth noting that these are ex-showroom prices and the final on-road price may vary based on your location.

The N150 has three colour options – Black, Red, and Blue. The N160, on the other hand, has Black and White shades. Both bikes can now be purchased at dealer stores.