Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota has officially unveiled its flagship SUV dubbed Toyota Century in the home market. The Century SUV borrows some design cues from the Century Sedan. It has a hybrid powertrain that produces an output of 406 bhp and a pure-electric range of up to 69 kilometres. The internals of the SUV have a massive digital instrument display, twin touchscreens, and fully reclinable seats.

Toyota Century SUV specifications and features

The Toyota Century SUV sweeps 5,205mm in length, measures 1,990 mm in width and 1,805mm in height. It has a ground clearance of 185mm, which is less than the older Century Sedan. The car sports a dual-tone design with the lower half having a contrasting tone. It has a honeycomb grille on the front where sits the engraved Pheonix emblem. There’s a quad-headlight on the front and the taillight also has a fancy design. The rear also has the Century branding just below the glass area.

The SUV has a boot space of 340 litres. On the top, there’s a panoramic sunroof allowing all the natural light inside. Moving to the interior, the SUV has a 12.3-inch digital instrument display that takes up a large portion of the dashboard. On the back, it has Twin 5.5-inch touchscreens placed on the armrests of the seats. The removable touchscreens allow users to adjust seats, music, and more. The seats on the back can recline fully flat offering enhanced comfort.

Furthermore, there are two 11.6-inch displays for each passenger sitting on the rear. The luxury SUV offers several other features like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), 360-degree cameras and sensors for parking, 18-speaker Century Premium sound system.

At the helm, there’s a 3.5-litre petrol V6 engine along with two electric motors. The engine offers a peak output of 406 bhp and a pure-electric range of up to 69 kilometres. The battery inside can take up to 5 hours and 30 minutes depending on the outlet.

Toyota Century SUV price, India launch

Coming to the pricing, the Toyota Century SUV costs roughly Rs 1.40 crore. The vehicle is available for purchase in Japan, at the moment. The India launch of the Century SUV is unclear. However, if Toyota plans its India launch, we may get to know in the coming months. Toyota has been launching its luxury vehicles in the country such as the recent Lexus LM MPV and Vellfire.