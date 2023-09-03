Noida loves CNG, sees 16 percent spike in four wheelers sale

Even though the prices of Compressed Natural Gas, otherwise known as CNG, as fuel have soared over the past few weeks, residents of Gautam Budh Nagar’s Noida and Greater Noida seem undeterred from showing off their preference for CNG over petrol or diesel. According to data released by the local transport department, registration of CNG-powered vehicles has increased by 16 percent year-over-year. Till August, 88,071 CNG vehicles were registered as opposed to 73,740 vehicles from the same time last year. The increase in sales of CNG vehicles is despite the fact that they are more expensive than vehicles that run on petrol or diesel, according to car dealers.

Dr Siya Ram Verma, Assistant Regional Transport Officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the sales of vehicles running on petrol and CNG have increased, while those of diesel-powered vehicles are on the decline. If the current trend continues, CNG vehicles are likely to sell more than their counterparts. The transport department highlighted that 81,653 CNG vehicles were registered till February earlier this year, while by June, the figure jumped to 85,961. The month of August saw the number of CNG-fuelled vehicle registrations in the region reach a new height.

An average of 1200 CNG vehicles registered per month

According to the regional transport office, 1,040 CNG vehicles were registered in August, while the average number each month is usually 1,200. Dealers of CNG cars and other vehicles that run on CNG have cited the prices of CNG as the biggest driver for the increase in sales. CNG, although available at the highest price right now, is still cheaper than petrol or diesel. The spike in the sales of CNG cars is interesting because CNG cars cost more than petrol or diesel cars. That is because a typical CNG vehicle lasts between eight to 10 years, which allows the owner to save a significant amount of money as compared with vehicles that run on fossil fuels. In the long run, CNG cars turn out to be more pocket-friendly.

No takers for EVs?

Despite the bullish marketing and provisions by the government and vehicle brands, electric cars have yet not managed to convince car buyers of Noida and Greater Noida. The maximum number of electric vehicles registered in the region are electric rickshaws. Registrations of electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers are significantly fewer than those of CNG-petrol vehicles. The transport office said that only 729 electric vehicles were registered back in January. Of this number, only 100 were private vehicles. In August, the total number of electric vehicle registrations fell to around 700, of which only 124 were personal vehicles. The rest belonged to the commercial category.