MG Astor Blackstorm Limited Edition India launch: MG Motors today launched a special edition variant of its MG Astor in India. The special edition variant of the MG Astor is dubbed as the MG Astor Blackstorm Limited Edition and it will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 14.47 lakhs. As the name goes, the newly launched MG Astor Blackstorm Limited Edition upgrades the overall MG Astor portfolio by adding a new colour variant to the mix. In addition to that, it also brings a host of other updates to the list.

MG Motors India says that the MG Astor Blackstorm Limited Edition variant comes with a panoramic skyroof, an all-black honeycomb pattern grille, black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, black finish headlamps, glossy black door garnish and black finish roof rails. In addition to that, the MG Astor Blackstorm Limited Edition SUV has the ‘BLACKSTORM’ branding on its front fenders on both sides. On the inside, the MG Astor Blackstorm Limited Edition has Tuxedo Black Upholstery with red stitching, sangria red-themed AC vents, an all-black floor console, steering wheel and doors with red stitches. In addition to that, the MG Astor Blackstorm comes with optional JBL speakers, which the customer can get fitted at all authorised MG dealerships pan India.

“As the whole country preps up for the upcoming festive season, we at MG Motor India, want to ensure that our customers feel extra special with the Astor’s latest limited edition – BLACKSTORM,” Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said on the occasion.

MG Astor Blackstorm Limited Edition India prices

The MG Astor Blackstorm will be available in India in two variants. While the manual variant of the SUV will be available in India at a price of Rs 14,47,800, the automatic or the CVT variant of the SUV will be available at a price of Rs 15,76,800. While MG Motors has revealed the pricing, the company is yet to share details about the availability of the newly launched MG Astor Blackstorm Limited Edition.

MG Astor Blackstorm Limited Edition specifications

Coming to the specifications, the MG Astor Blackstorm Limited Edition comes with 5MT and CVT variants that will come with a fuel tank capacity of 48L, maximum power of 110PS at 6,000rpm, and a maximum torque of 144Nm at 4400rpm. It has disc brakes on the front and rear. Talking about suspension, the phone has MacPherson Strut suspension in the front and Torsion Beam suspension in the rear. Additionally, it comes with R17 alloy wheels in the front and rear.

As far as features are concerned, the SUV comes with a host of smart features, which includes support for digital key with Bluetooth Technology, MapMyIndia and Park Plus support, Find my Car and Route to it functionalaity, and iSMART app support for Apple and Android smartwatches to name a few. For safety it has ABS + EBD, traction conttol system (TCS), Hill Hold Control, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, and seat belt reminders for all seats to name a few.