Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday launched two new luxury vehicles in India. Mercedes Benz GLA facelift is the most affordable Mercedes SUV, whereas, the Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coup facelift succeeds the 2020 GLE Coupe and comes at a hefty price tag. The former comes in three trims and the latter brings an updated design and a six-cylinder turbo engine. Let’s take a look at the India price and features of the new luxury vehicles.

Mercedes Benz GLA facelift, AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelift India price

The new 2024 GLA is priced starting at Rs 50.50 lakh, making it the most affordable Mercedes SUV in the country. It has three trims to choose from. The new Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelift begins at 1.85 crore and goes all the way up to Rs 2.25 crore.

Mercedes Benz GLA facelift features

Starting with the Mercedes Benz GLA facelift features an unchanged structure with subtle changes and refinements to the exterior. There are new headlamp internals and a revised bumper. The tail lamp has also received a design update. The SUV now has a new Spectral Blue paint job.

The GLA facelift gets an updated steering wheel with touch controls. The dashboard, center console, switchgear, and even the storage—all have some slight changes. It sports two 10.24-inch infotainment screens that run MBUX software. It has AC vents just below the screens. The car supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has a 360-degree camera.

Other features include dual-zone climate control, TPMS, 64-color ambient lighting, wireless charging, and more. As for the powertrain, there are two choices – a 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 163hp and 270Nm and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that generates 190hp and 400Nm.

The petrol engine has a 7-speed DCT gearbox and is a front-wheel drive vehicle. The diesel version has an 8-speed DCT gearbox and is an all-wheel drive car.

Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelift features

The Mercedes AMG GLE 53 doesn’t get an entirely new design, but rather an update to headlamps and tail lights. The front bumper also gets some tweaking.

It gets a part-leather part-Alcantara steering wheel on the inside. It has Apple Car Play and Android Auto support just like the GLA facelift. It also comes with a 360-degree camera. The infotainment system boots on MBUX software.

The Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with 435hpand 560Nm. It has a 9-speed automatic and is a 4Matic all-wheel-drive car. It has a 46V mild-hybrid system that gets 20hp and 200Nm.

The luxury car has a top speed of 250kph and can go from 0-100kph in 0.3 seconds, which is quicker than what the predecessor took i.e. 5 seconds.