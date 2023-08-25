Lexus LM India debut: Lexus has unveiled its Lexus LM MPV in India. The newly launched MPV from Lexus will be available in both four-seater and seven-seater variants and will come with a range of pioneering features, which will enhance the overall travel experience. The LM, which stands for Luxury Mover, is based on Toyota’s GA-K modular platform. Toyota Vellfire is also based on the same platform. Lexus LM will be the latest addition to Toyota’s luxury arm lineup in India. Currently, Lexus lineup in India includes three SUVs- NX, RX and LX; and two sedans- ES and LS, and a coupe sedan LC 500.

READ MORE Google Pixel 8a appears on Geekbench revealing key specs

Lexus LM India price and availability

Lexus is yet to announce the India pricing of Lexus LM but as the MPV is based on Toyota’s GA-K modular platform, which is also shared with Toyota Vellfire, we expect to cost more than Toyota Vellfire as it will come with Lexus touch. It can be priced anywhere between 1.20 and 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

READ MORE Infinix Zero 30 5G pre-orders begin on September 2 in India

Interested buyers can book the Lexus LM at 24 touchpoints across 17 cities in India.

Lexus LM specifications

Lexus LM gets a side and rear profile that resembles Toyota Vellfire in appearance, but it does some Lexus treatment on the front such as signature Lexus fascia featuring fin-like treatment on the grille and a massive bumper flanked by vertically-oriented LED headlamps.

Coming to the interior of the newly launched MPV, the company has placed special emphasis on noise reduction and has tried to reduce generated noise, prevent noise from entering the vehicle and reduce noise inside the vehicle. Lexus LM also gets a 48-inch widescreen TV placed in the front of rear seaters, a 23-speaker surround-sound audio system, wide recliner Ottoman seats with pillow-style headrests, and more.

Lexus has also introduced its smart air conditioning system, known as the Rear Climate Concierge with Lexus LM. It comes with a warmth-sensing IR (Infrared Rays) matrix sensor for rear seat occupants and integrated control of air conditioners and heaters targeted at the face, chest, upper leg, and lower leg areas. It automatically gauges the cooling requirements within the cabin and makes suitable changes.

Coming to safety features, Lexus LM offers offers pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure assist, proactive driving assist, and abnormal driver response system.

Internationally, Lexus LM gets a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder self-charging hybrid powertrain, that produces a peak output of 250 horses and 239 Nm of torque. Lexus is yet to reveal whether the newly launched MPV will get the same powertrain option for the Indian market or if it has planned something else.