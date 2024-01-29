Samsung launched the ‘Galaxy AI’ with the Galaxy S24 Series of smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the top-end flagship smartphone of the brand, not only gets a good set of cameras, but also some AI features to enhance the photography experience. It also has some AI tech for videos. More AI is built-in in the UI. These AI features may make the older Galaxy devices fall short, however, don’t fret as Galaxy AI suite is reaching to even some of the old Galaxy devices.

TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said on Monday that across 100 million devices this year will get Galaxy AI.

Samsung’s flagship smartphones over the years have done really well in India. The Galaxy S23 Series sales were 1.4 times higher compared to the Galaxy S22 Series owing to its performance and camera capabilities.

Now, the Galaxy S24 Series saw a record 250,000 pre-bookings in the country in just three days. This could be attributed to the fact that the S24 Series has Galaxy AI.

“This year, we have changed the industry paradigm by integrating the power of AI with Galaxy S24 series. Mobile phones were created to bring people together, and we use them in so many parts of our lives. We believe mobiles will become the primary access point for AI technology as people already use their smartphones for just about everything, making it the perfect vessel. With Galaxy S24 series, we strongly believe in revolutionizing user experience through Galaxy AI,” noted Roh in the press release.

“Samsung is the leader in the mobile industry with over 1 billion Galaxy customers. By using customer insights accumulated over decades, years of innovation to optimize AI for mobiles and open collaboration with industry leaders, we have come up with Galaxy AI, which will become the ‘global standard for mobile AI,” he continued.

It is worth noting that Samsung has confirmed the availability of Galaxy AI with the One UI 6.1 update. The update will gradually reach Galaxy flagships in Q1 of this year. The Galaxy AI features will be available on Galaxy S23 Series including the Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also get Galaxy AI suite. As for the tablet side, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series will be receiving some Galaxy AI features soon.

Some of the Galaxy AI features include Generative AI Edits, Transcription Assist, Circle to Search (via Google), and others.