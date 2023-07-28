Adobe has expanded its Firefly generative image generator with the introduction of a new feature that grows an image by using AI-generated content. The new feature is called Generative Expand and is available in the beta version of Photoshop.

Generative Expand can be useful when an image is too small and according to Adobe, it can help when users when they want to adjust aspect ratios, fix a cropped subject or otherwise improve artwork.

“Suppose your subject is cut off, your image isn’t in the aspect ratio you want or an object in focus is misaligned with other parts of the image. You can use Generative Expand to expand your canvas and get your image to look like anything you can imagine,” TechCrunch quotes Adobe as writing in a blog post shared with it.

The new feature allows users to enlarge and reshape images by clicking and dragging the Crop tool, which makes the canvas bigger. After clicking the “Generate” button in Photoshop’s contextual toolbar, Generative Expand fills the new blank space with AI-generated content that matches the existing image.

Generative Expand can add generated content to a canvas with or without a text prompt. But if a prompt is used, expanded images will have any content that the prompt mentioned. In addition to this, it puts generated content as a new layer in Photoshop, which allows users to delete it if they think it’s not good enough.

Highlighting how Adobe will tackle the problem of toxic content, an Adobe spokesperson said to TechCrunch that Filtering is in place for the variations generated by the model to detect any inappropriate content and automatically remove it from the display. In addition to this, all images created by Firefly undergo pre-processing to identify any violations of our terms of service. If any violating content is detected, it will be removed from the prompt, or the prompt will be blocked entirely.

This feature is currently not available for commercial use, but the company is planning to release it for commercial use by the second half of this year.

However, OpenAI already has this feature with its DALL-E 2, an AI model that makes art from text and so do other platforms like Midjourney and Stability AI’s DreamStudio.

Along with Generative Expand, Adobe is also adding support for Firefly to over 100 languages, such as Arabic, Czech, Greek and Thai. Both the new language support and Generative Expand are now available in Photoshop beta.