Microsoft's Copilot Tasks turns AI into your background assistant: Here's how

For the past couple of years, AI has mostly been about chatting or creating images and videos. You ask, it answers, or makes the required design instantly. But now, Microsoft wants AI to move beyond conversation. With the introduction of Copilot Tasks, the tech giant is stepping into the era where it doesn't just respond, it actually works for you.

Copilot Tasks is designed to quietly handle things in the background while you focus on something else. Microsoft describes Copilot Tasks as AI that shifts from "just talking" to "getting things done." In simple terms, you describe what you need in natural language, and the AI plans and executes the steps.

It can run one-time tasks or recurring ones. For example, it can surface urgent emails every evening with draft replies ready. It can track apartment listings weekly and even book showings. It can also generate study plans from a syllabus or turn emails and attachments into a structured slide deck.

What Copilot Tasks can actually do?

The early preview shows a wide range of use cases:

Draft replies and unsubscribe from promotional emails automatically

Monitor job listings and tailor resumes

Plan events like birthday parties

Compare service providers and book appointments

Track flight delays and adjust ride bookings

Monitor hotel prices and rebook when rates drop

Microsoft says the AI uses its own computer and browser in the background to interact with apps and websites. That means it doesn’t just suggest actions, it performs them. One important detail: Copilot Tasks isn’t autopilot. It asks for consent before doing meaningful actions like sending emails or making payments. Users can review, pause, or cancel tasks anytime.

Who gets it first?

Right now, Copilot Tasks is rolling out in a research preview to a small group of users. Microsoft plans to expand access gradually before a broader launch. With Copilot Tasks, Microsoft is making it clear that the future of AI won’t just be about smarter answers; it’ll be about fewer things on your plate.