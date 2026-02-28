comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • AI
  • Microsofts Copilot Tasks turns AI into your background assistant: Heres how

Microsoft's Copilot Tasks turns AI into your background assistant: Here's how

Microsoft has introduced Copilot Tasks, an AI feature that can complete recurring and one-time tasks in the background. Here's how.

Published By: Divya | Published: Feb 28, 2026, 04:22 PM (IST)

Copilot Tasks
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook

For the past couple of years, AI has mostly been about chatting or creating images and videos. You ask, it answers, or makes the required design instantly. But now, Microsoft wants AI to move beyond conversation. With the introduction of Copilot Tasks, the tech giant is stepping into the era where it doesn’t just respond, it actually works for you. news Also Read: Xbox Game Pass February Wave 2 lineup announced: Full list of new games

Copilot Tasks is designed to quietly handle things in the background while you focus on something else. Microsoft describes Copilot Tasks as AI that shifts from “just talking” to “getting things done.” In simple terms, you describe what you need in natural language, and the AI plans and executes the steps. news Also Read: Microsoft’s next Xbox may be closer than expected, AMD hints at launch timeline

It can run one-time tasks or recurring ones. For example, it can surface urgent emails every evening with draft replies ready. It can track apartment listings weekly and even book showings. It can also generate study plans from a syllabus or turn emails and attachments into a structured slide deck. news Also Read: Why Microsoft built Maia 200 custom chip just for AI inference

What Copilot Tasks can actually do?

The early preview shows a wide range of use cases:

  • Draft replies and unsubscribe from promotional emails automatically
  • Monitor job listings and tailor resumes
  • Plan events like birthday parties
  • Compare service providers and book appointments
  • Track flight delays and adjust ride bookings
  • Monitor hotel prices and rebook when rates drop

Microsoft says the AI uses its own computer and browser in the background to interact with apps and websites. That means it doesn’t just suggest actions, it performs them. One important detail: Copilot Tasks isn’t autopilot. It asks for consent before doing meaningful actions like sending emails or making payments. Users can review, pause, or cancel tasks anytime.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred SourceAddTechlusiveasaPreferredSource

Who gets it first?

Right now, Copilot Tasks is rolling out in a research preview to a small group of users. Microsoft plans to expand access gradually before a broader launch. With Copilot Tasks, Microsoft is making it clear that the future of AI won’t just be about smarter answers; it’ll be about fewer things on your plate.