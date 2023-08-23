Microsoft is reportedly working to bring new artificial intelligence (AI) features to applications like Paint and Photos on Windows 11.

For the Photos app, the tech giant is developing an AI feature that would let the app recognise individuals or objects in pictures and enable users to copy and paste those parts in other places, reports Windows Central.

According to the sources, the company wants to integrate optical character recognition (OCR) technology in the Snipping Tool to enable Windows to identify text in screenshots for faster clipboard copying.

Also, the company is expected to bring OCR to the Camera app to allow users to select text in a photo captured on the device.

For the Windows 11 Paint app, the company is expected to release a feature that would allow users to ask Paint to create a canvas based on criteria given by them.

As per the sources, the Paint AI integration will be based on the same Bing technology that is used by Bing Image Creator.

“My sources say these ideas are still in experimental stages as the company sets out how to incorporate more AI capabilities into Windows,” the report said.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had released ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23516’ to the Dev Channel, which included HDR background support.

With this update, the company also made improvements to the screen casting experience.

Also, the company had added support for voice access to work right when users start their PC.

For PCs with presence sensors that support attention detection, the tech giant had introduced “Adaptive Dimming.”

“Now your device can intelligently dim your screen when you look away and undim when you look back,” Microsoft had said.

