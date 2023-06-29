Zomato now lets you order food from different restaurants at same time

As Zomato takes a page from Pincode's playbook, it should expect increased sales, at a time when the food delivery industry is going through a slowdown.

Zomato has come up with possibly one of the highly demanded features to let customers build multiple carts from different restaurants at the same time. This means that you can order food from multiple restaurants simultaneously, as opposed to earlier when customers had to clear the cart if they had to change the restaurant.

According to Moneycontrol, the latest feature to build multiple carts, customers need to update the app. Zomato will let you have up to four carts, each belonging to a different restaurant. In other words, you could order food from four different restaurants one by one. Although this almost looks like a facility to let you order food from different restaurants simultaneously, you will be able to attend one cart at a time before moving on to the next one.

The new feature in Zomato is similar to what PhonePe’s ONDC-based Pincode app offers. The food delivery app, operational only in Bengaluru currently, lets you create carts across different categories, giving customers an easy way to order multiple items from different stores. Pincode has had the feature since the beginning with PhonePe’s chief executive Sameer Nigam terming the feature instrumental in increased sales. As Zomato takes a page from Pincode’s playbook, it should, too, expect increased gains, especially at a time when the food delivery industry is going through a slowdown.

“At Zomato, we aim to constantly innovate and evolve for [a] better customer experience. With this feature, customers can create multiple carts without going back and forth across different menus,” the report quoted a Zomato spokesperson as saying.

Although Zomato leads the online food delivery market in India, it faces stiff competition from Swiggy. According to a note from JM Financial, Zomato zoomed past Swiggy in terms of total orders and order values, securing a market share of 55 percent. Swiggy, thus, is left with a 45 percent share — considering there is no other online food ordering aggregator service functional in the country. During the Q3 earnings call, Zomato’s co-founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal said the platform registered 9 lakh users in the first few weeks of the quarter.

Zomato also recently revamped its loyalty programme to call it Zomato Gold, which is currently available for Rs 299 for three months.