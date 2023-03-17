comscore YouTube Music will now let users create their own podcasts: Here's how
YouTube Music will soon allow creators to have their own podcasts

Creators' podcasts should only contain full-length episodes, organised in the order in which they should be consumed.

  • Last month, Kai Chuk, YouTube's head of podcasting, had announced that podcasts will soon be available on YouTube Music.
  • YouTube has announced that it's raising the price of its TV subscription from $64.99 per month to $72.99 per month.
Video-sharing platform YouTube on Friday announced that US creators can now create podcasts in YouTube Studio and inclusion of podcasts in the company’s Music app is coming soon. Also Read - Google removed over 7,500 YouTube channels linked to malicious operations

The company tweeted from its Team YouTube account: “podcasts are a go! new features on Studio desktop now let you create a new podcast, set an existing playlist as a podcast and measure your podcast’s performance.” Also Read - YouTube creators can now dub videos in multiple languages

In a support page, the platform mentioned that “a podcast show is a playlist, and podcast episodes are videos in that playlist”. Also Read - YouTube Music to get podcasts 'in the near future'

“If your podcast has multiple seasons, include them in the same podcast,” it added.

The company further explained that some playlists are not eligible for podcast features, even if creators designate them as podcasts.

Ineligible content includes content that is not owned by the creator, and more.

Currently “Youtube.com/podcasts” is only available in the US.

“Podcast inclusion in the YouTube Music app is coming soon to creators in the US,” the company said.

Additionally, Google-owned YouTube has announced that it’s raising the price of its TV subscription from $64.99 per month to $72.99 per month due to rising “content costs”.

The company has also shared the update on Twitter via its YouTube TV account on Thursday: “An update for our members. As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we’ll be adjusting our monthly cost, after 3 years, from $64.99/month to $72.99/month, in order to bring you the best possible TV service.”

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 17, 2023 1:49 PM IST
