Video-sharing platform YouTube on Friday announced that US creators can now create podcasts in YouTube Studio and inclusion of podcasts in the company's Music app is coming soon.

The company tweeted from its Team YouTube account: "podcasts are a go! new features on Studio desktop now let you create a new podcast, set an existing playlist as a podcast and measure your podcast's performance."

In a support page, the platform mentioned that "a podcast show is a playlist, and podcast episodes are videos in that playlist".

podcasts are a go! 🎉✨new features on Studio desktop now let you 🎙️create a new podcast

🏷️set an existing playlist as a podcast

📈measure your podcast’s performance learn about the benefits: https://t.co/kivg85eEZW & get more creator tips: https://t.co/llq8uUC0LO — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) March 16, 2023

Podcasts on YouTube Music

Creators’ podcasts should only contain full-length episodes, organised in the order in which they should be consumed.

“If your podcast has multiple seasons, include them in the same podcast,” it added.

The company further explained that some playlists are not eligible for podcast features, even if creators designate them as podcasts.

Ineligible content includes content that is not owned by the creator, and more.

Currently “Youtube.com/podcasts” is only available in the US.

“Podcast inclusion in the YouTube Music app is coming soon to creators in the US,” the company said.

Additionally, Google-owned YouTube has announced that it’s raising the price of its TV subscription from $64.99 per month to $72.99 per month due to rising “content costs”.

The company has also shared the update on Twitter via its YouTube TV account on Thursday: “An update for our members. As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we’ll be adjusting our monthly cost, after 3 years, from $64.99/month to $72.99/month, in order to bring you the best possible TV service.”

–With inputs from IANS