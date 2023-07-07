YouTube Music may soon get a comments section

Some users have spotted a new actions carousel on the platform that has a comments chip between the thumbs-down and the Save option.

The comments section is a key element of social media and streaming platforms and allows users to criticise or appreciate content. However, YouTube Music still lacks a comment section, which has been available on the main YouTube platform for a very long time. But, it seems that YouTube Music users will get a comment section soon.

YouTube Music is testing a Now Playing redesign, which accommodates a comment section, as per a report by 9to5Google.

Some users have spotted a new actions carousel on the platform that has a comments chip between the thumbs-down and the Save option. The comment chip shows how many comments have been left by listeners and it may have a UI similar to the main YouTube app.

The comment chip will appear on both user-created and officially uploaded videos as well as on Art Tracks. However, comments on Art Tracks are at the discretion of the artist’s channel.

For the unversed, an Art Track is an automatically generated YouTube version of a track on a music album. The purpose of Art Tracks is to provide a YouTube version of every track on every album, even if they don’t have a produced music video.

9to5Google says that the new comment section will not interfere with the usual user experience as users have to manually open the comments section to view comments.

The comments section on YouTube Music will give the platform a competitive edge as leading music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music don’t have such a section. However, YouTube Music will need additional resources to moderate comments on the platform.

On the bright side, it will allow music lovers to discuss music and interpret lyrics similar to what we have seen on the main YouTube platform.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music recently got a new feature that automatically puts a song in the most recent playlist that a user has used.

In simpler terms, when a user saves a song to a playlist, whether it is a new one or an existing one, the same playlist will be the default destination for any other songs they save afterwards.

A message will pop up to let them know which playlist the song has been added to, and they will also have the option to change the playlist by tapping the ‘Change’ button on the bottom right side of the screen.

This feature has been available in the main YouTube app for a long time.