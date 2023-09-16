X to notify you when post on which you wrote a Community Note gets deleted

X Corp (formerly Twitter) on Saturday said it will now notify you about the person who deletes a post you annotated with a Community Note. If you add a Community Post to a post on X, it will tell you that the person who wrote the post has deleted it. The aim of the Elon Musk-run platform is to give people the ability to add Community Notes another tool to keep other users accountable.

“Contributors consistently say their goal is to keep others well-informed. This can happen when a helpful note appears on a post, and also when an erroneous post gets deleted,” the company said in a post. “Starting today, writers will be notified when a post on which they wrote a note gets deleted,” it added.

Earlier this week, X announced that people rating a note will see more note proposals so they can consider other notes before submitting their rating. Last week, X Corp allowed users to add community notes to misleading or AI-generated videos on its platform. “Not just for images anymore, introducing notes on videos. Notes written on videos will automatically show on other posts containing matching videos,” the company said in an update.

X said that this is a highly scalable way of adding context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and more and is available to all top writers and eligible Community Notes contributors. Notes automatically show on posts that contain a matching image — a superpower for addressing AI-generated images, edited photos, and more. Musk launched the community notes feature (formerly known as Birdwatch) last year and expanded to several countries.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has introduced account verification through a government ID. Available for X Premium users, the new feature is aimed to curb impersonation on its platform and doll out more benefits like “prioritised support.” ID Verification is currently available in numerous countries, and it will soon be extended to include more, such as the European Union, the European Economic Area (EEA), and the UK, according to the company. X has collaborated with Israel-based company Au10tix for identity verification.

— Written with inputs from IANS