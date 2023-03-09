comscore WhatsApp is working on a new 'text editor' tool for iOS beta: Report
News

WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

Apps

With the new WhatsApp text editor for iOS, users will also be able to change the text background colour.

Highlights

  • The new interface will make it easier for users to quickly choose the font they want.
  • It will be possible to change text alignment to the left, centre or right, which will give users more control over formatting their text within images, videos and GIFs.
  • With the new text editor, users will also be able to change the text background colour.
whatsapp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new text editor for its drawing tool, for iOS beta. The new text editor will allow users to easily switch between different fonts by simply tapping one of the font options available above the keyboard, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - Instagram hacks: How to delete a message in Instagram chat

WhatsApp might introduce a ‘text editor’ for iOS beta users

As per the report, it is already possible to change the text font, but the new interface will make it easier for users to quickly choose the font they want. Also Read - How to send Holi wishes on Whatsapp with Stickers and Gifs

Also, it will be possible to change text alignment to the left, centre or right, which will give users more control over formatting their text within images, videos and GIFs. Also Read - Upcoming WhatsApp feature to let you set expiry date for groups

whatsapp

Image: WABetaInfo

With the new text editor, users will also be able to change the text background colour.

New fonts will be available when the revamped text editor will be released to some beta testers.

The new text editor is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

In January this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this new text editor for Android beta.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp was reportedly working on a new feature for iOS beta which will allow users to set an expiration date for groups.

The new option will be available within group info, reports WABetaInfo. When this feature will be released, users will be able to choose from various expiration options such as one day, one week or a custom date. Moreover, users will also likely be able to change or remove an expiration date which was set before if they change their minds.

The expiry date of a group will be set just for you, so only you leave the group, irrespective of whether or not other group members want out.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 9, 2023 8:56 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 27 more cities: Check the full list here

KRAFTON signs publishing partnership with game developer Nirvanana

Google building a 1000-language AI model to beat ChatGPT

International Women's Day: Google honours women supporting each other with doodle on Women's day

Google, Meta file lawsuit against S. Korean data protection watchdog's ruling

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays