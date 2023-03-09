Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new text editor for its drawing tool, for iOS beta. The new text editor will allow users to easily switch between different fonts by simply tapping one of the font options available above the keyboard, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - Instagram hacks: How to delete a message in Instagram chat

As per the report, it is already possible to change the text font, but the new interface will make it easier for users to quickly choose the font they want.

Also, it will be possible to change text alignment to the left, centre or right, which will give users more control over formatting their text within images, videos and GIFs.

With the new text editor, users will also be able to change the text background colour.

New fonts will be available when the revamped text editor will be released to some beta testers.

The new text editor is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

In January this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this new text editor for Android beta.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp was reportedly working on a new feature for iOS beta which will allow users to set an expiration date for groups.

The new option will be available within group info, reports WABetaInfo. When this feature will be released, users will be able to choose from various expiration options such as one day, one week or a custom date. Moreover, users will also likely be able to change or remove an expiration date which was set before if they change their minds.

The expiry date of a group will be set just for you, so only you leave the group, irrespective of whether or not other group members want out.

–With inputs from IANS