WhatsApp Web starts rolling out voice and video calling support

WhatsApp is taking a major step in enhancing the experience on its web platform. The tech giant is rolling out native voice and video calling on WhatsApp web. For years, users have been relying on the desktop apps for calling features; now, the instant messaging app has decided to bring this long-awaited update to web users. The feature is currently available to selected users, marking a big upgrade for browser-based communication.

Voice and Video Calling on WhatsApp Web

Currently, the calling feature is available only to users who have enrolled in the WhatsApp web beta programme. Regular users will not see the option yet. WhatsApp is rolling out the feature in phases so access may vary from account to account. The tech giant is planning to expand availability to more users in the coming weeks.

How Voice and Video Calls Work on WhatsApp Web

Using voice calls and video calling on WhatsApp web is simple process. For this, you need to open an individual chat in your browser. As soon as you open the chat, a call icon will appear at the top of the chat window. Now, you click on the icon and it will allow you to start a voice or video calls instantly. You don’t need to download any extra software or install any browser extensions.

One-on-One Calls Only for Now

At this moment, the WhatsApp web calling feature is only available in one-on-one chats. It means group calling is not available yet on the web version. The tech giant is testing and developing the feature internally and once ready, it will be start supporting on group calls as well.

End-to-End Encryption

As per WhatsApp, the company has strong focus toward privacy, and hence, all the voice and video calls made by WhatsApp web are end-to-end encrypted. Privacy matters most for the company and that’s the reason your calls cannot be accessed by third party apps. The same encryption standards used on mobile apps are applied to web-based calls.

Screen Sharing

One of the essential features under this new update is the screen sharing option. It not only makes the feature useful, but also be helpful in meetings, online help sessions, collaborations, and more. You will be able to share your screen during video call directly from the browser. This also improves usability in the web version.

Group Calling Features Coming Later

The group calling feature is still under development on the web version. Once released, the feature is expected to support multiple participants in a single call. In addition, call links and scheduled calls are also expected to be added in later part of the update.

How to Join the WhatsApp Web Beta Programme

If you are interested in the early access of experiencing video calls on WhatsApp web, you can join company’s beta programme by heading straight to your settings menu. This way you will have the chance of receiving new features before its public rollout.