WhatsApp to get Telegram-like Channels feature soon

comscore
News

WhatsApp to soon get Channels feature for broadcasting information

Apps

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called "channels", a new one-to-many tool for broadcasting information on iOS.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is working on developing a new Channels feature.
  • This feature will help users broadcast information to their subscribers.
  • WhatsApp new feature is being developed for its iOS users.
whatsapp

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called “channels”, a new one-to-many tool for broadcasting information on iOS. Also Read - Telegram introduces custom wallpapers for chats, ability to share chat folders

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to rename the Status tab “Updates” in order to include channels within this section. Also Read - Meta begins third round of layoffs, technical employees most affected

A WhatsApp channel is a private tool in which phone numbers and user information are always kept private. Also Read - Instagram now lets you add up to five links to your profile: How to use it

Messages received within a channel, on the other hand, are not end-to-end encrypted because the concept of one-to-many makes little sense for channels, according to the report.

Further, the report pointed out that as this is an optional extension of private messaging rather than pivoting to a public social network, people can choose which channels they want to follow and no one else can see who they follow, regardless of whether they have added them as contacts or not.

The channels feature will also accept handles, allowing users to find a certain WhatsApp channel by just typing their username into WhatsApp.

This feature is intended to increase channel accessibility, making it easier for users to receive updates that they like, the report said.

Channels are currently under development and they will be released in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has introduced a ‘Keep in Chat’ feature that will allow users in a disappearing message thread to long-press a message and choose to save it.

WhatsApp has called this “sender superpower,” and it will be the choice of the sender to allow others in the chat to keep certain messages for later.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 24, 2023 11:12 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp to get Telegram-like Channels feature soon

Google Drive app gets multi-account support: How this feature works

Twitter adds verified check marks to dead celebrities

Telegram introduces custom wallpapers for chats, ability to share chat folders

Apple Tap to Pay feature now available outside of US

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video
Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

Tech Updates/Launch

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India
Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video