WhatsApp May Soon Give Parents Real Controls Over Kids’ Accounts; Will They Be Able To Read Chats Too?

WhatsApp has always focused on privacy and security controls over the years, along with its new features and upgrades. Now, the instant messaging app is focusing on parental controls for teens. This is to make sure that teenagers are safe and secure. This is important as for millions of teenagers, it's where school groups live, where friends talk all day, and where most digital conversations now happen.

And because of that, Meta seems to be working on something parents have been asking for: a way to keep minors safer on WhatsApp without reading their private messages. According to early beta tracking, WabetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on something called secondary accounts, which could soon act as child accounts linked to a parent's main profile.

What are WhatsApp secondary accounts?

The idea is simple. A teenager or minor will get a secondary WhatsApp account that is linked to a primary account, which belongs to a parent or guardian. Both accounts are connected through a special link that only the parent can approve. Also Read: 7 WhatsApp Privacy Settings You Should Enable

Once linked, the child’s account runs with built-in limits. By default, the minor can only send messages and receive calls from saved contacts. Unknown numbers can’t message them or add them to random groups, which cuts out a large part of spam and stranger risk.

What parents will be able to control

According to the report, parents won’t be able to see chats, call logs, or message content. That part stays private and encrypted. But they will get access to privacy and safety controls that kids often forget to adjust. For example:

Who can see the profile photo, About info, and Last Seen

Whether read receipts are on

Who can add the child to groups

Who is allowed to message or call

Parents may also receive basic activity updates, though WhatsApp hasn’t explained exactly what those will show.

When will this launch?

Right now, the feature is still in development and only visible in some beta versions. That means it could still change, improve, or take time before it reaches everyone. But the direction is clear. WhatsApp seems to be moving toward a future where parents can stay involved, without turning the app into a surveillance tool.