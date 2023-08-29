WhatsApp for Mac gets new app with support for group calling

WhatsApp on Tuesday announced it has introduced a new app for the Mac that will allow users to make group calls for the first time. If you use WhatsApp’s Mac app, you will now be able to make an audio call with up to 32 people in it and a video call with up to eight people joining you. In addition to support for group calling, the new app also has changes to the interface to accommodate call-related tools to make the experience better. The new app comes weeks after WhatsApp launched a revamped app for Windows that offers the same calling functionality to users who use the app on devices besides smartphones.

