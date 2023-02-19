comscore WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android
WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android

WhatsApp customises your avatar according to different emotions and reactions and bundles them in a sticker pack that you can share.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has added some new stickers to its avatar sticker pack for Android and iOS, following its announcement of the ability to create personalised avatars. Also Read - WhatsApp now rolling out Picture-in-Picture video calls on iOS

In spite of the same number of stickers in the avatar pack, the changes made have given it more personality and depth by redesigning and replacing some stickers in order to improve their visual appeal and reflect the diverse range of feelings and expressions users wish to convey, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out media shortcut on Windows beta: Check details here

New stickers within the avatar pack are now available for all users on WhatsApp for iOS and Android, said the report. With the new avatar sticker pack, users can customise the avatar right within the app settings by choosing the shape, colour, clothes, and several accessories that best express them. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon bring Communities feature to its Business application

Once they have created their avatar, they can use it as their profile photo. These avatars can also be shared with chats and group chats. WhatsApp customises avatars according to different emotions and reactions and bundles them in a sticker pack.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out picture-in-picture mode for video calls, for all iOS users. With this feature in the new update, users can now multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused. Apple rolled out the Picture-in-Picture Mode with iOS 14, but third-party apps took a lot of time to implement it into their apps. Before WhatsApp, YouTube enabled PiP mode for videos for Premium subscribers last year.

Other than the picture-in-picture mode, the new WhatsApp for iOS update also includes — the ability to attach a caption to the documents, and longer group subjects and descriptions to make it easier to describe the groups.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: February 19, 2023 5:41 PM IST
