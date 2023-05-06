Upcoming WhatsApp update to make chat group admins more responsible

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘admin review’ on Android, which will provide group admins with tools to help them better moderate their groups. According to WABetaInfo, when the feature is enabled, group members will be able to report specific messages to the group admin.

Essentially, the ‘admin review’ feature will present messages that one or more members of the group deem unfit for the conversation. If an admin believes that a message is inappropriate or violates the rules of the group, they may choose to delete it for everyone in the group when a member reports it. This may be helpful in keeping the decorum of a chat group in check. The existing tools available to admins of a group chat do not let them censor messages from members. Group chat members are expected to exercise self-imposed censorship currently.

According to the report, the new option will be available within the group settings section in the future. Moreover, the report mentioned that the reported messages will only be visible to group admins within a new section of the app, located within group info. It is, however, unclear if the reported messages will stay in the dedicated section after they have been deleted by one or more admins.

How to get the feature?

The ability to report messages to group admins is in the works and will be available to beta testers in a future app update, the report said. To join the beta programme, head to the Google Play Store and look for WhatsApp. Scroll to the bottom to find the option to join the beta programme. Tap Join to request enrolment into the programme. It is also possible that the beta programme for the given time may be full, in which case you would not be able to participate in the testing of WhatsApp. The ‘admin review’ feature is available in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.8 version.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new ‘side-by-side’ feature on Android tablets for some beta testers. The side-by-side view will give more freedom to tablet users who can view their chats and the content of the select chat on the same screen. The existing interface of WhatsApp for tablets makes a particular section unnecessarily hog the entire screen. This feature will allow users to switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats, providing more control over the WhatsApp interface on their Android tablets. Users would be able to also disable the side-by-side view by toggling the option available within — WhatsApp Settings > Chats.

— Written with inputs from IANS