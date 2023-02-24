comscore Twitter removes captions from Spaces on iOS
News

Twitter removes captions from Spaces on iOS

Apps

The loss of captions in Spaces is said to be a significant blow to the platform's accessibility.

Highlights

  • On Android, the option to enable captions is still present, but it does not work.
  • Elon Musk said that the micro-blogging platform will make its algorithm "open source" next week, and improve it "rapidly".
  • The captions do not appear when listening to Spaces on the web, and while the "CC" closed captions button is present, clicking it on or off has no effect.
Twitter

Twitter

Elon Musk-run Twitter has removed captions from the company’s social audio rooms, “Spaces” on iOS, the media reported. The company still advertises that users can enable captions in a Space by clicking the three-dot menu, but that option is currently unavailable on iOS, reports The Verge. Also Read - Elon Musk continues to sack Twitter employees despite promise not to do so

Twitter removes captions from Spaces on iOS

Moreover, captions do not appear when listening to Spaces on the web, and while the “CC” closed captions button is present, clicking it on or off has no effect. Also Read - Twitter users could soon earn money from followers for specific content

On Android, the option to enable captions is present, but it does not work, according to the report. Also Read - Twitter becomes first social media platform to allow marijuana ads

The loss of captions in Spaces is said to be a significant blow to the platform’s accessibility, as captions can be useful for those who are hard of hearing or who want to follow a conversation but are unable to listen to the audio.

However, the reason behind the removal of captions from spaces is not yet clear

Earlier this week, Elon Musk said that the micro-blogging platform will make its algorithm “open source” next week, and improve it “rapidly”.

When Musk tweeted, “say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol”, one user commented: “Right. Now open source it, then we’ll be truly impressed.”

For the unversed, Twitter might soon allow users to earn money via the platform. The upcoming feature will be a great opportunity for the users to earn money from their followers on the micro-blogging platform.

Last month, Twitter introduced its Blue subscription in India. Twitter will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India.

With Blue checkmarks, Twitter Blue features offer subscribers a way to enhance and customize their Twitter experience — which include — custom app icons, custom navigation, top articles, undo tweet, longer video upload, and more.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: February 24, 2023 5:37 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Not just Galaxy S23 series, Samsung R&D creating multi-device experiences for Indians

Qualcomm demonstrates Stable Diffusion on Android phone

Snapchat now recommends sounds for photos, videos

Apple iPhone 15 series will have longer battery life: Here's how

Alexa Users In India Gets New Male Voice Option - Watch Video

Don t Like Texting? ChatGPT Can Now Reply WhatsApp Messages For You - Watch Video

Notion s Now Letting Anyone Use Its AI Features - Watch Video

Sony State of Play highlights: Resident Evil 4, Destiny 2, Suicide Squad 4 and more

Bing's Chat Mode Is Now On Mobile - And You Can Speak To It - Watch Video

iQOO Neo 7 Review

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?