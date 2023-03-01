comscore Twitter introduces a new Violent Speech Policy: All details
News

Twitter announces 'Violent Speech' policy with 'zero tolerance' approach

Apps

In most cases, Twitter will "immediately and permanently" suspend the account that violates this policy.

Highlights

  • In most cases, Twitter will "immediately and permanently" suspend the account that violates this policy.
  • "If you believe that your account was suspended in error, you can submit an appeal," Twitter added.
  • As per the company policy, "We allow expressions of violent speech when there is no clear abusive or violent context.
Untitled design - 2023-03-01T134944.687

Image: Reuters

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday announced that it has updated its rules on “violent content and similar language”, and has now “officially launched” its “Violent Speech” policy. Also Read - Twitter lays off product manager Esther Crawford who led Blue subscription project

The new policy prohibits violent threats, wishes of harm, glorification of violence and incitement of violence, the company tweeted from its @TwitterSafety account. Also Read - Twitter removes captions from Spaces on iOS

Twitter announces new ‘Violent Speech’ policy

The company has a “zero tolerance policy” towards violent speech in order to ensure the safety of the users and prevent the normalisation of violent actions. Also Read - Elon Musk continues to sack Twitter employees despite promise not to do so

“We allow expressions of violent speech when there is no clear abusive or violent context,” the company said in the policy’s page.

It also allows “certain cases of figures of speech, satire, or artistic expression when the context is expressing a viewpoint rather than instigating actionable violence or harm”.

The platform further mentioned that it will evaluate and understand the context behind the conversation before taking any action.

In most cases, Twitter will “immediately and permanently” suspend the account that violates this policy.

However, for less severe violations, it will temporarily lock users out of their account before they can tweet again, and if they continue to violate this policy after receiving a warning, their account will be permanently suspended.

“If you believe that your account was suspended in error, you can submit an appeal,” the platform added.

As per the company policy, “We allow expressions of violent speech when there is no clear abusive or violent context, such as (but not limited to) hyperbolic and consensual speech between friends, or during discussion of video games and sporting events.”

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 1, 2023 3:49 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Qualcomm confirms to launch its Apple-chip rival next year

Google plans to roll out fall detection feature on all Pixel watches

Swiggy, Zomato allege delivery partners in Delhi being harassed over new bike taxi curbs

Microsoft is bringing iMessage to Windows 11 PCs: Check details

Internet speeds for Jio and Airtel improved since the launch of 5G service in India: Report

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video