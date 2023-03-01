Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday announced that it has updated its rules on “violent content and similar language”, and has now “officially launched” its “Violent Speech” policy. Also Read - Twitter lays off product manager Esther Crawford who led Blue subscription project

The new policy prohibits violent threats, wishes of harm, glorification of violence and incitement of violence, the company tweeted from its @TwitterSafety account. Also Read - Twitter removes captions from Spaces on iOS

Twitter announces new ‘Violent Speech’ policy

The company has a “zero tolerance policy” towards violent speech in order to ensure the safety of the users and prevent the normalisation of violent actions. Also Read - Elon Musk continues to sack Twitter employees despite promise not to do so

Twitter has a zero-tolerance approach towards Violent Speech, and in most cases, we will suspend any account violating this policy. For less severe violations, we may require you to delete the content before you can access your account again. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 28, 2023

“We allow expressions of violent speech when there is no clear abusive or violent context,” the company said in the policy’s page.

It also allows “certain cases of figures of speech, satire, or artistic expression when the context is expressing a viewpoint rather than instigating actionable violence or harm”.

The platform further mentioned that it will evaluate and understand the context behind the conversation before taking any action.

You can learn more about our Violent Speech policy here:https://t.co/cNYiyNCGDo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 28, 2023

In most cases, Twitter will “immediately and permanently” suspend the account that violates this policy.

However, for less severe violations, it will temporarily lock users out of their account before they can tweet again, and if they continue to violate this policy after receiving a warning, their account will be permanently suspended.

“If you believe that your account was suspended in error, you can submit an appeal,” the platform added.

As per the company policy, “We allow expressions of violent speech when there is no clear abusive or violent context, such as (but not limited to) hyperbolic and consensual speech between friends, or during discussion of video games and sporting events.”

–With inputs from IANS