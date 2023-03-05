Professional networking platform LinkedIn has introduced a new feature called — “collaborative articles”, which will use “AI-powered conversation starters” to begin discussions between “experts” on the platform. The company will match articles with relevant members based on its skills graph, inviting them to contribute context, extra information, and advice for the articles. Also Read - LinkedIn crosses 100 million members milestone in India

LinkedIn introduces ‘collaborative articles’ feature: How it works

As per the official blogpost, “Collaborative articles are knowledge topics published by LinkedIn with insights and perspectives added by the LinkedIn community. These articles begin as AI-powered conversation starters, developed with our editorial team, but they aren’t complete without insights from our members. A select group of experts have been invited to contribute their own ideas, examples and experiences within the articles.”

Just like any other post on the feed, users can share, react to, and save collaborative articles. Additionally, the company has clarified that only select users can contribute to the collaborative articles.

As per the official statement, “LinkedIn identifies members who are likely to be experts in a certain topic based on their work experience, skills proficiency, and prior engagement on the platform. They must also meet high trust standards by adhering to LinkedIn’s User Agreement and Professional Community Policies.”

Moreover, the company believes that the system will make it easier for people to contribute their perspectives because “starting a conversation is harder than joining one”.

People can respond to the experts’ contributions with an “insightful” reaction.

“The bodies of the articles are powered by AI, based on prompts created by and constantly refined by the company’s editorial team,” LinkedIn spokesperson Suzi Owens, was quoted as saying.

The articles also include a note in which readers can request access to contribute by liking or reacting to this article.

Last month, LinkedIn announced the “Focused Inbox” feature for a better messaging experience on the platform.

The improved LinkedIn messaging experience will make it easier for members around the globe to find and respond to the messages that matter most, said the company.

–With inputs from IANS