Instagram to soon let your friends add photos to your posts

Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new collaborative feature that will allow your friends to add photos to your posts. That could offer the best solution to the problem when your friends complain that you did not include their best photos in your posts. It is also a nice way to invite friends to share memories of a recent outing you attended together.

The development was shared by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on his broadcast channel.

“New test on Instagram. We just started testing a new way to invite friends to join in on your feed posts. Before posting a carousel, you can turn on the ability for your followers to submit photos and/or videos, which you can approve to add to the post,” he said.

When you are about to post photos on your profile, Instagram will give you the option to let followers submit their own photos and videos that they want to include. The submissions will not be automatically added to your post, as you will have to approve each photo and video before they’re added. In a screenshot of the feature shared by Mosseri, the feature will have an “add to post” button in the bottom-left corner.

Meanwhile, Instagram is testing a new feature which will let users update their profile picture with a short or looping video in Notes. “Soon, people will be able to update their default profile photo in notes with a short, looping video. You’ll still be able to share a thought via text to accompany the video. If you start seeing videos in notes, let us know what you think,” Mosseri said. As per the demo video, a new camera icon will present on the profile picture when users start to create a note. From that icon, they can record a video to post on Notes.

— Written with inputs from IANS