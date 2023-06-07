comscore
Instagram may soon announce its own AI chatbot

Meta-owned Instagram is said to bring it very own AI chatbot as it tries to throw its hat in the ring.

  • Instagram may join the AI race as it's preparing to bring its very own AI chatbot.
  • Instagram's 'Chat with an AI' feature may arrive soon.
  • Instagram's AI chatbot will answer questions, give advices, and do a lot more.
Meta-owned Instagram gets new features every now and then. In fact, the social media app gets new UI changes almost every other week. From nifty features to some big changes, Meta isn’t stopping from offering new refreshments to Instagram users. Also Read - Want to control your Facebook, Instagram accounts from one place? Here’s what you need to do

Now, it appears that the social media app is about to join the AI race. A Twitter user named Alessandro Paluzzi spotted an upcoming Instagram feature that may signal that Meta is finally joining the bandwagon of AI. Also Read - Meta removed 33 million bad pieces of content on Facebook, Instagram in India in April

Instagram is reportedly working on a new AI chatbot that may offer a more fun and engaging experience to its users.  As per the shared screenshot, ‘Chat with an AI’ is an upcoming feature that will allow users to talk to an AI chatbot.

The AI chatbot on Instagram will answer questions, give advice, and spice up your creativity. Interestingly, the chatbot will come with 30 AI personalities. Users can choose the one that they prefer and start chatting.

The AI chatbot will also apparently help users write messages and express themselves. Although not confirmed, users may also get the AI chatbot’s help in jotting down content ideas.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when the AI chatbot will be public. That said, let’s wait for the same. We expect Meta to roll out the AI chatbot sometime later this year.

In other news related to Instagram, the app’s Stories icons have suddenly gotten bigger. This appears to be another small UI change that the app happens to get almost every other week.

While Instagram appears to be testing this new size for the Stories feature, not many users seem to have liked it. Here’s what some users said on Twitter.

“Did instagram get an update why are the story icons HUGE,” a user tweeted.

“Everytime instagram updates it becomes a progressively worse app because why are the story icons now MASSIVE,” another user wrote.

One more user said, “Whoever made the instagram story icons bigger, make them smaller again please. Also Stream schedule going up later today!”.

Some other user said, “Is it just me or has the Instagram story icon suddenly blown up in size ? It’s looks so disgusting now. Why is Instagram making changes that we don’t need”.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2023 2:42 PM IST
