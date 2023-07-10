Google Messages now lets you use animated emojis

To spice up your conversations on Google Messages, the company has come up with the feature that will make emojis show animations.

Google is reportedly testing an ‘animated emoji’ feature in the instant messaging application ‘Google Messages’. An animated emoji will preferably spice up conversations over plain emojis that do not dance. If you have used apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram, you must be familiar with animated emojis and how they make the chats look more appealing.

Since Android Messages is the default messaging app on most Android phones, you are likely to use it more than you would expect. Beyond SMS, the Messages app also lets you chat using RCS, so you can use it to send more than an SMS. The new animated emojis will enhance the experience, but there is a small catch. The animations only work when you send a single emoji, reports Android Police.

So sending more than one emoji or even a combination of text and emoji will not trigger the animation. This is similar to how animated emojis work on WhatsApp. The famous heart emoji will appear beating when sent singularly. However, if you add text to the emoji or more than one emoji, even if it is the heart, the animations will not work.

This feature was first spotted by Reddit user BruthaBeige, according to the report. A screen recording attached in the report shows the animations work for different mood emojis, such as those for weeping and ROFL.

However, Android expert Mishaal Rahman received a tip on the feature, with a user in the replies later revealing its existence. “However, the feature doesn’t seem to be live for everyone, so it’s likely a region-restricted rollout at the moment,” the report said.

In March this year, the tech giant was reportedly working on a redesigned voice recorder user interface (UI) for its instant messaging application. Meanwhile, in January, it was reported that the company would bring a new feature to Google Messages which would allow users to create their own user profiles.

— Written with inputs from IANS