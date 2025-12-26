Changing Your Gmail Address May Soon Be Possible, That Too Without Losing Data

If you created your Gmail account years ago, chances are the email address no longer feels right, right? Maybe it sounds too casual, outdated, or just not professional enough. Unfortunately, there was no real fix for that problem so far! But that may finally be changing. Also Read: How To Schedule Emails In Gmail So You Never Miss A Deadline

As per a report by 9to5Google, Google is reportedly preparing to roll out a feature that will allow you to change your Gmail address without losing access to your existing Google account. The update was spotted on Google’s official support pages, hinting that the feature is now in the final stages of rollout. Also Read: Google Storage Full? Just Fix THIS Gmail Setting

What’s changing with Gmail addresses?

At the moment, Google only allows email address changes if your account uses a third-party email. If your account ends with @gmail.com, you’re stuck with it for life, unless you create a brand-new account. Also Read: Gmail Introduces New 'Purchases' Tab Ahead Of Amazon Great Indian Festival And Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: What Is It?

That restriction is set to ease soon. According to Google’s updated documentation, you will be able to replace the part before “@gmail.com” with a new one, while keeping the same account intact. Your Google Account itself won’t change, it will be just the visible Gmail address.

What happens to your old Gmail address?

Once you switch to a new Gmail address, your old one won’t disappear. Instead, it will continue to work as an alias. What does that mean? That means, emails sent to your old address will still reach your inbox, and no one else can claim your old Gmail ID. Interestingly, you can sign in using either the old or the new Gmail address.

All your existing data, including emails, contacts, Drive files, Photos, YouTube subscriptions, purchases, and app access, stays exactly where it is.

However, Google is tipped to add a few safeguards to prevent misuse. For example:

You can change your Gmail address once every 12 months

You can change it a maximum of three times per account

Google also warns that switching addresses may feel similar to signing in on a new device. Some services – like Chromebooks, Google Remote Desktop, or certain app logins – may need extra setup after the change.

Who will get this feature?

The option is expected to be available mainly for personal Gmail accounts. If your Google account is managed by a workplace, school, or organisation, you may need administrator approval or may not get the option at all.

Trending Now

As of now, Google hasn’t shared an exact rollout timeline. The support page suggests a gradual release, so you may see it appear in their account settings over time.