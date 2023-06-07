comscore
News

Beware of PDF files received in suspicious emails! Here's why

Apps

A new report has outlined that 66 percent of malware is spread through PDF files that you receive in emails from unknown or suspicious senders.

hacking1

If you have a habit of opening PDF files that you receive through emails without checking the sender, stop right away. PDFs are the primary malicious email attachment type being used over 66 percent of the time to deliver malware via email in 2022, a new report said on Wednesday. Also Read - Hackers targeted Microsoft, Google, Apple via zero-day exploitation in 2022: Report

According to researchers from Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, a 910 percent increase saw in monthly registrations for domains, both benign and malicious, related to AI chatbot ChatGPT, between November 2022-April 2023. Also Read - Cyber-attacks targeting government sector has increased by 95 percent: Report

Researchers also saw tremendous growth (17,818 percent) in attempts to mimic ChatGPT through squatting domains — website names that are deliberately registered to appear similar to a popular brand or product.

“As millions of people use ChatGPT, it’s unsurprising that we see ChatGPT-related scams, which have exploded over the past year, as cybercriminals take advantage of the hype around AI. But, the trusty email PDF is still the most common way cybercriminals deliver malware,” said Sean Duca, VP, and Regional Chief Security Officer at Palo Alto Networks.

Moreover, the report said that the hackers were found more likely to target people visiting adult websites (20.2 percent) and financial services (13.9 percent) sites with newly registered domains (NRDs).

Compared to 2021, the exploitation of vulnerabilities has increased by 55 percent in 2022.

Between 2021 and 2022, researchers saw the average number of attacks experienced per customer in the manufacturing, utilities, and energy industry increased by 238 percent.

“Threat actors are constantly evolving their techniques, employing evasion tools and camouflage methods to bypass detection. Organisations must guard against malware designed to exploit older vulnerabilities while proactively staying ahead of sophisticated new attacks,” said Anil Valluri, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Palo Alto Networks.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 7, 2023 8:24 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Infinix INBook X2 Slim laptop goes on sale on June 9: Price, specifications

Intel announces Arc Pro A60, Arc Pro A60M graphics cards: Check availability and compatible devices

Indian govt approves $11 billion plan to revive BSNL

ChatGPT fails US' urologists exam

Passkey is now available on 1Password beta starting today: Here's how to access it

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Top 17 features coming to Apple's iPhones this fall

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global