Apple's new app launch is good news for iPad users, here's how

If you own an iPad and, more importantly, are a creator, Apple has good news for you. The Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro apps are coming to your iPad later this month. Apple’s Final Cut Pro is one of the most popular professional video editing applications, while Logic Pro is aimed at professional audio editing. But ever since their launch, both apps have been limited to just Macs. As iPad evolved over the years to offer high-grade performance best suited for professionals and became an important part of the creators’ industry, there has been an increasing need for support for the apps primarily designed for computers. Also Read - Apple Watch hacks: How to customise Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra

The Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, thus, bring the iPad ever so closer to becoming the true Mac alternative. While the jury is out on whether the iPad can replace a MacBook, Apple says the iPad version of both pieces of software will allow “creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places.” The Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro join the likes of iMovie and GarageBand in supporting iPadOS while offering Mac-level performance and efficiency. Also Read - No, iPhone 15 Pro will not get solid state buttons: Here’s what it will get instead

“With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio,” said Bob Borchers, vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing at Apple. Also Read - Apple iPad most-selling tablet in March quarter, followed by Samsung Galaxy Tabs

Why this is good news

Creators, especially the ones whose work involves editing professional-grade video and audio files, will find Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro extremely useful. That is because even though there are several video and audio editing apps available for the iPad, almost none of them offer advanced editing tools as you get on Final Cut Pro or Logic Pro. Apple said the touch interface will make the editing process easier than ever with Apple Pencil support. Creators can “navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger, and with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch gestures, push their creativity to new heights.”

Conditions for using Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad

That is one of the best news for creators, but wait till you know the fine print. Apple said the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will require you to buy subscriptions for access on the iPad. In other words, the iPad versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will use subscription pricing as opposed to one-time purchases on the Mac. This is similar to most subscription-based applications available on the iPad, and it also means that once you have subscribed to the app, you can download it on a different iPad from the one used for subscribing.

iPad users can subscribe to gain access to Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year per app. In India, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will each be available on the App Store for Rs 499 per month or Rs 4,999 per year. You also get a one-month free trial. The Final Cut Pro app will become available starting May 23 on M1 iPad or later models, while Logic Pro will be available for download on A12 Bionic iPad or later models.