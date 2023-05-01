comscore
Android will soon have a separate slider for notification and ringtone volume: Report

Many Android-based skins offer separate controls for notification and ringtone volume but this feature is still not available on stock Android. This may change soon.

  • Published: May 1, 2023 2:42 PM IST

  • Android does not offer separate notification and ringtone volume slider.
  • Android 13 QPR3 is scheduled for June 2023.
  • Google has released the first public Beta of Android 14.
Image: Pixabay

Android is a user-friendly operating system that offers a host of features but it misses out on some basic control features. One such example is the common slider offered by Android to control notification and ringtone volume. Although plenty of Android-based skins have a separate slider for notification and ringtone volume, this feature is not available on stock Android.  Also Read - How to reset your Chromebook: A step-by-step guide

So, if you do not want to get distracted by repeated notifications again and again (which apps keep out sending all day long), and at the same time, if you don’t want to miss important calls, then there is no way you can do that on a stock Android device. But this trend may change soon.  Also Read - Google Docs is getting emoji reactions in comments

According to reports, Google may bring a separate slider for ringtone and notification volume with stable Android 13 QPR3 or Android 14.  Also Read - Google I/O 2023 next month: What to expect and how to watch the Livestream

Folks at 9to5Google spotted an ADB command in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 that had separate Ring volume and Notification volume sliders in Settings. There were also other volume sliders for Media, Call, and Alarm, which all made for a total of five sliders.

It is worth noting that the Android 13 QPR2 released in March didn’t bring separate volume sliders for ringtones and notifications and nor did the recent Android 13 QPR3 (Beta) had it. But a request for bringing separate sliders on Google Issue Tracker was marked ‘fixed’ by a Google employee. On the same thread, the employee confirmed that the “feature will be available in a future build.”

It is still not clear when the much-awaited feature will land on the stable update of Android. As per speculations from those who are aware of the matter, users will get this feature with an update on Android 13 or Android 14.

Meanwhile, Google has released the first public Beta of Android 14.

“Today we’re releasing the first Beta of Android 14, building around our core themes of privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customization while continuing to improve the large-screen device experience on tablets, foldable, and more,” Google said in a blog post on April 12.

