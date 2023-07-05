Amazon to give half your membership money back in new Prime Youth offer

The Amazon Prime Youth Offer is now live in India, giving customers a cashback of 50 percent on the monthly and yearly subscriptions.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but to be able to participate in this two-day extravaganza, a customer needs to be a Prime member. To make the deal sweeter for customers interested in buying a Prime membership, Amazon has come up with a new offer. The Amazon Prime Youth Offer is now live in India, giving customers a discount of 50 percent on the subscription price.

According to the company, the Amazon Prime Youth Offer will let customers buy the membership at half rates. Customers will be required to pay the full amount upfront and get half the cost back as cashback. That means the monthly subscription will offer a cashback of Rs 150, while an annual subscription will cost Rs 750 after a cashback of half of the total price. The regular prices for Prime’s monthly and yearly memberships are Rs 299 and Rs 1,499.

But all of that comes with a caveat. As the name suggests, this offer is aimed at “youth,” which means this is valid for customers aged between 18 and 24 years. Amazon says it will require to verify the age of the customer within 15 days of membership activation. Not doing that will result in a forfeiture of the offer. Amazon also noted that the cashback will be credited as Amazon Pay Gift Card to the customer’s account.

Amazon Prime Day

The annual extravaganza of deals, offers, and loads of discounts on Amazon exclusively for Prime members comes once a year around June or July. This year’s Prime Day will be held between July 15 and July 16, giving customers with the membership two days to grab their favourite items at much lower prices than usual. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can expect discounts and deals on a range of products, such as smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, PCs, televisions, home appliances, apparel, home decor, and more. Moreover, Amazon releases new movies or shows every week for the entire Prime Day month on Prime Video. There is also usually an offer on using Amazon Pay, as well as other services.

To become an Amazon Prime member, you have to pay a subscription fee. Currently, you can buy monthly, quarterly, or annual memberships, costing Rs 299, Rs 599, and Rs 1,499, respectively. Amazon has also launched Prime Lite membership in India, asking Rs 999 for a year to give members access to Prime benefits such as free two-day delivery, cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and unlimited Prime Video streaming on two concurrent devices in HD quality.