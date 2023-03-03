India fitness brand Cult.sport has forayed into the smartwatch segment by launching Cultsport Beats and Burns smartwatches. The smartwatches are aimed at fitness enthusiasts. The highlights of Cult.sport Burn includes Menstrual Period Tracker, Bluetooth connectivity, Always-On Display and AMOLED display.

Cult.Sport Beats, Burn price, availability

The Cult.Sport Beats is priced at Rs 2,199 and Cult.Sports Burn will cost you Rs 3,299. In terms of colours, the smartwatches are available in Black, Dark Blue, and Rose Gold colour variants.

Both smartwatches are now available for purchase on Flipkart and the company’s official website. As per an introductory offer, buyers can get the smartwatches at a starting price of Rs 1,799.

Cult.Sport Beats, Burn specifications, features

The Beats smartwatch features a 1.85-inch HD display that offers 600 nits of brightness and the Burn smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and offer 550 nits of peak brightness. The Burn smartwatch also comes with an Always-On display feature.

Both smartwatches come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. They both are equipped with a 250mAh battery. In terms of features, the Beats smartwatch offers over 118 sports modes and 80 watch faces while the other one comes with 60 sports modes and 180 watch faces.

Just like other smartwatches, they will also come with trackers for heart rate, calories, and sleep. “We believe that the Cult.sport smartwatch will be a game-changer in the fitness industry and are confident that it will be well-received by fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals,” Arjun Choudhary, Head of Business and Growth, Cult.sport said.

As mentioned above, they come with a Menstrual Period Tracker tool. For connectivity, the smartwatches support Bluetooth calling so that users can take a call without a smartphone during a workout. This will let them “stay connected with their loved ones even during workouts, without the need for a separate device”. Cult.Sport Beats and Burn also offer access to fitness services and allows users to set fitness goals.