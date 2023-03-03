comscore Cult.sport Beats and Burn fitness smartwatches launched at Rs 2,199, Rs 3,299 respectively
News

Cult.sport Beats and Burn fitness smartwatches debut in India: Price, specs

Wearables

Both smartwatches come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. They both are equipped with a 250mAh battery.

Highlights

  • Both smartwatches come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.
  • The Cult.Sports Beats is priced at Rs 2,199 and Cult.Sports Burns will cost you Rs 3,299.
  • The Beats smartwatch offers over 118 sports modes and 80 watch faces.
Untitled design - 2023-03-03T105411.288

India fitness brand Cult.sport has forayed into the smartwatch segment by launching Cultsport Beats and Burns smartwatches. The smartwatches are aimed at fitness enthusiasts. The highlights of Cult.sport Burn includes Menstrual Period Tracker, Bluetooth connectivity, Always-On Display and AMOLED display.

Cult.Sport Beats, Burn price, availability

The Cult.Sport Beats is priced at Rs 2,199 and Cult.Sports Burn will cost you Rs 3,299. In terms of colours, the smartwatches are available in Black, Dark Blue, and Rose Gold colour variants.

Both smartwatches are now available for purchase on Flipkart and the company’s official website. As per an introductory offer, buyers can get the smartwatches at a starting price of Rs 1,799.

Cult.Sport Beats, Burn specifications, features

The Beats smartwatch features a 1.85-inch HD display that offers 600 nits of brightness and the Burn smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and offer 550 nits of peak brightness.  The Burn smartwatch also comes with an Always-On display feature.

Both smartwatches come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. They both are equipped with a 250mAh battery. In terms of features, the Beats smartwatch offers over 118 sports modes and 80 watch faces while the other one comes with 60 sports modes and 180 watch faces.

Just like other smartwatches, they will also come with trackers for heart rate, calories, and sleep. “We believe that the Cult.sport smartwatch will be a game-changer in the fitness industry and are confident that it will be well-received by fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals,” Arjun Choudhary, Head of Business and Growth, Cult.sport said.

As mentioned above, they come with a Menstrual Period Tracker tool. For connectivity, the smartwatches support Bluetooth calling so that users can take a call without a smartphone during a workout. This will let them “stay connected with their loved ones even during workouts, without the need for a separate device”. Cult.Sport Beats and Burn also offer access to fitness services and allows users to set fitness goals.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2023 12:15 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Cybercriminals using phishing and malware campaigns to target job seekers: Report

Can a phone have 30,000mAh battery? Someone made it possible

Redmi Smart TV India launch date revealed: Check details

Airbnb to ban people associated with prohibited travelers

MIUI 14 rollout schedule for Poco devices is here

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video