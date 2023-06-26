Apple Watch Ultra 2 reportedly coming alongside iPhone 15 series

Apple might be planning to launch the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra this fall, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. That means the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 may take place alongside the next iPhone series sometime in September later this year. If this turns out to be true, the successor to the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra would be coming sooner than the sequels of some other Apple products.

With the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 later this year, Apple is maybe aiming at keeping the launch cycle similar to that of its regular watches. The original Apple Watch Ultra came in September last year, so September this year would be the perfect timing for the second generation. Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9 alongside the iPhone 15 series later this year.

However, previous rumours have pointed out that Apple might take some time to finalise the second-generation Watch Ultra and that could push the launch timeline by at least one year. Since the Apple Watch Ultra is not a standard product, but the first product in the company’s new line of high-end smartwatches. It is possible that Apple is working on more advanced features for the Apple Watch Ultra and that might take some time.

A report by DigiTimes, which suggested a launch timeline of 2024, said the Watch Ultra 2 will come with a 2.1-inch display. This would be a significant upgrade over the 1.92-inch display on the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra. Not just the size but Apple might also consider switching the display material. The report said that Apple Watch Ultra 2 may use micro-LED display technology instead of OLED. That might result in a brighter screen with the ability to show vibrant colours. Gurman corroborated this leak later. Apple has been expanding the use of micro-LED displays on its product lines, so I don’t see a reason why the Watch Ultra 2 will not use it.

Another credible source of information, Ross Young from DSCC, previously said that while the switch to micro-LED technology is possible, it will not happen until 2025. Since Gurman is predicting the launch of the second-generation Watch Ultra later this year, it might mean that we will see an OLED display this time, as well. Anyhow, these are early predictions at the moment, with no official statement from Apple.