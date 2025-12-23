comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • Photo Gallery
  • Year Ender 2025: Top AI Breakthroughs Everyone Needs to Know About Before 2026

Year Ender 2025: Top AI Breakthroughs Everyone Needs to Know About Before 2026

Explore the biggest AI announcements and breakthroughs of 2025, from OpenAI and Google to emerging AI tools.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Dec 23, 2025, 04:27 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
Gemini 3zoom icon
18

Gemini 3

Gemini 3 is Google’s latest AI model for advanced language understanding. It excels in creative writing, problem-solving, and real-time reasoning. The model bridges gaps between human-like interaction and AI efficiency.

Nano Bananazoom icon
28

Nano Banana

Nano Banana is a compact AI-powered personal assistant. It focuses on lightweight performance and fast response. Ideal for quick queries and everyday digital help.

OpenAI Atlaszoom icon
38

OpenAI Atlas

OpenAI Atlas is a cutting-edge AI platform for developers. It simplifies AI deployment across apps and services. Atlas focuses on scalability, security, and seamless integration with existing systems.

Adobe Max AI suitezoom icon
48

Adobe Max AI Suite

Adobe Max AI Suite combines creative tools with AI enhancements. It helps designers, editors, and creators automate repetitive tasks. The suite improves productivity while maintaining creative flexibility.

Trending Now

Veo 3zoom icon
58

Veo 3

Veo 3 is an AI-powered video analytics platform. It processes and interprets video content for real-time insights. Sports, security, and media applications benefit from its accuracy and speed.

ChatGPT 5.2zoom icon
68

ChatGPT 5 2

ChatGPT 5.2 is the newest version of OpenAI’s chatbot. It offers improved reasoning, context retention, and multi-turn conversation skills. Users experience smoother, more accurate AI interactions.

Perplexity Cometzoom icon
78

Perplexity Comet

Perplexity Comet is an AI tool for generating insights and summaries. It uses natural language processing to analyze large datasets. The tool helps businesses make fast, informed decisions.

Flow by Googlezoom icon
88

Flow by Google

Flow by Google is designed to integrate AI into everyday workflows. It enhances productivity by automating routine tasks. Users can manage schedules, emails, and documents more efficiently.