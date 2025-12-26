Year Ender 2025: 8 Best Phones Under Rs 1 Lakh In 2025

Written By Divya
Published By: Divya
Published: Dec 26, 2025, 08:30 AM (IST)
For users who prefer iOS and long software support, the iPhone 17 fits under the Rs 1 lakh range. It runs on Apple’s A19 chip, features a compact 6.3-inch OLED display, dual 48MP camera and a new 18MP selfie camera.
The iQOO 15 is for those who are looking for performance-focused hardware. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, comes with a high refresh rate AMOLED display, and includes fast charging support for extended gaming sessions.
If it is about performance and battery at a reasonable price, the OnePlus 15 is worth mentioning here. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, features a 165Hz OLED display, and packs 7300mAh battery with 120Hz refresh rate.
The Pixel 10 is designed for thos ewho prioritise clean software and camera processing. It runs on Google’s Tensor G5 chip and features 6.3-inch OLED display and 50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto camera setup.
The Oppo Find X9 offers a balanced mix of design and hardware. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, Mediatek Dimensity 9500's performance, a triple 50MP camera, and a 7025mAh battery.
The Realme GT 8 Pro focuses mainly on raw performance at a lower price point. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, features 200MP camera, 7000mAh battery, and 120W fast charging.
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series focuses on display quality and long-term updates. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the Galaxy S25 series has 50MP+10MP+12MP camera setup.
Vivo X300 leans towards camera and display usage. It features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display, 200MP main camera, and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500.
