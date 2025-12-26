comscore
Year Ender 2025: 8 Best Phones Under Rs 1 Lakh In 2025

This year, phones under Rs 1 lakh in 2025 offered flagship performance, strong cameras, and long software support. Here are the best picks for your consideration.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Dec 26, 2025, 08:30 AM (IST)

iPhone 17
18

IPhone 17

For users who prefer iOS and long software support, the iPhone 17 fits under the Rs 1 lakh range. It runs on Apple’s A19 chip, features a compact 6.3-inch OLED display, dual 48MP camera and a new 18MP selfie camera.

iQOO 15
28

IQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is for those who are looking for performance-focused hardware. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, comes with a high refresh rate AMOLED display, and includes fast charging support for extended gaming sessions.

OnePlus 15
38

OnePlus 15

If it is about performance and battery at a reasonable price, the OnePlus 15 is worth mentioning here. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, features a 165Hz OLED display, and packs 7300mAh battery with 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 10
48

Google Pixel 10

The Pixel 10 is designed for thos ewho prioritise clean software and camera processing. It runs on Google’s Tensor G5 chip and features 6.3-inch OLED display and 50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto camera setup.

Oppo Find X9
58

Oppo Find X9

The Oppo Find X9 offers a balanced mix of design and hardware. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, Mediatek Dimensity 9500's performance, a triple 50MP camera, and a 7025mAh battery.

Realme GT 8 Pro
68

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro focuses mainly on raw performance at a lower price point. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, features 200MP camera, 7000mAh battery, and 120W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25
78

Samsung Galaxy S25 S25

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series focuses on display quality and long-term updates. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the Galaxy S25 series has 50MP+10MP+12MP camera setup.

Vivo X300
88

Vivo X300

Vivo X300 leans towards camera and display usage. It features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display, 200MP main camera, and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500.