comscore
हिंदी

Always-On Location? What It Secretly Does to Your Phone

Keeping location services always on isn’t always harmful, but it can affect battery, privacy, and background tracking depending on app permissions and usage.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Dec 12, 2025, 11:03 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
location (1)zoom icon
18

Constant GPS

Keeping location always on allows apps to access GPS when needed, but modern phones limit usage unless an app actively requests your location.

location (2)zoom icon
28

Battery Impact

Location can drain battery faster during navigation, delivery apps, or maps. But idle background apps rarely consume high power continuously.

location (3)zoom icon
38

More App Tracking

Some apps ping your location for ads, check-ins, or activity data. Leaving location on means they may collect more frequent movement patterns.

location (4)zoom icon
48

Permission Control

Even with location on, apps only get access if you’ve allowed it. “While Using the App” limits unnecessary background tracking effectively.

Trending Now

location (6)zoom icon
58

Privacy Risks

Always-on location increases data trails stored by apps and services. A leaked or misused location log can reveal routines or home details.

location (5)zoom icon
68

Better Accuracy

Enabled location improves weather alerts, ride-hailing accuracy, emergency calls, and device-finding features—making everyday tasks smoother and more reliable.

location (7)zoom icon
78

Background Activity

Fitness, maps, and social apps may run occasional background checks. These are usually minimal but can add up with too many enabled apps.

location (8)zoom icon
88

Smart Location Use

Keep location on but manage permissions. Disable access for apps that don’t need it and allow continuous tracking only for maps, rides, and safety tools.