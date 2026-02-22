Vivo V70 vs Vivo V70 Elite: Specs, price, performance and camera compared

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Feb 22, 2026, 10:10 PM (IST)
The Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite look almost identical, yet promise different experiences. With only a small price gap between them, choosing the right one depends on performance needs more than design or camera differences.
The Vivo V70 is priced at Rs 49,999, discounted to Rs 45,999 during Amazon’s pre-sale. The V70 Elite costs Rs 54,999, dropping to Rs 51,999. Buyers can also combine bank offers, EMI options, and exchange bonuses.
Both phones feature a premium glass-and-metal design with IP68/IP69 protection. The 6.59-inch AMOLED display supports 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. In real-world use, there’s virtually no visible difference between the two screens.
The V70 runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, handling daily tasks smoothly. The V70 Elite uses Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, offering stronger gaming performance, faster multitasking, and better long-term stability under heavy workloads.
Both pack a large 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, reverse wired charging, and bypass charging. Endurance should easily last a full day. Charging speeds remain identical across both devices.
Camera hardware is nearly the same: 50MP main with OIS, 50MP periscope with 3.7x optical zoom, and 8MP ultrawide. The Elite adds a color spectrum sensor and slightly improved HDR video processing. Both models include a 50MP autofocus selfie camera with 4K video support.
Storage and RAM options go up to 12GB and 512GB on both phones, keeping the experience consistent across variants.
The Vivo V70 offers better value with nearly identical hardware at a lower price. The V70 Elite justifies its premium mainly through stronger performance, making it ideal for gamers or heavy users.
