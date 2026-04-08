Using Aadhaar Card everywhere? Switch to VID to avoid falling for scams

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Apr 08, 2026, 07:55 PM (IST)
If you’re sharing your Aadhaar number for KYC or verification, you’re exposing sensitive data. VID gives you a safer alternative for everyday use.
VID is a temporary 16-digit number linked to your Aadhaar. You can use it instead of your Aadhaar number for authentication and e-KYC.
The biggest advantage is that your actual Aadhaar number cannot be derived from VID, adding an extra layer of privacy.
You can generate VID through the UIDAI website, mAadhaar app, eAadhaar, or by sending an SMS from your registered mobile number.
Just type GVID last 4 digits of Aadhaar and send it to 1947 from your registered number. You’ll receive VID via SMS.
No agency or service provider can generate VID for you. It can only be created by the Aadhaar holder.
You can retrieve it anytime. Just send RVID last 4 digits of Aadhaar to 1947, and the active VID will be sent to you.
The good part is that VID doesn’t expire but you can regenerate a new one anytime. The old VID automatically becomes inactive after you create a new one.
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