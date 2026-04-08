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Using Aadhaar Card everywhere? Switch to VID to avoid falling for scams

Instead of sharing your Aadhaar number everywhere, using VID adds an extra layer of safety. It’s easy to generate, replace, and use for everyday verification.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Apr 08, 2026, 07:55 PM (IST)

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Why You Should Care

If you’re sharing your Aadhaar number for KYC or verification, you’re exposing sensitive data. VID gives you a safer alternative for everyday use.

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What is Aadhaar VID

VID is a temporary 16-digit number linked to your Aadhaar. You can use it instead of your Aadhaar number for authentication and e-KYC.

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It Keeps Aadhaar Hidden

The biggest advantage is that your actual Aadhaar number cannot be derived from VID, adding an extra layer of privacy.

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How to generate Aadhaar VID

You can generate VID through the UIDAI website, mAadhaar app, eAadhaar, or by sending an SMS from your registered mobile number.

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SMS Method Quick Way

Just type GVID last 4 digits of Aadhaar and send it to 1947 from your registered number. You’ll receive VID via SMS.

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Only You Can Generate It

No agency or service provider can generate VID for you. It can only be created by the Aadhaar holder.

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Forgot VID No Problem

You can retrieve it anytime. Just send RVID last 4 digits of Aadhaar to 1947, and the active VID will be sent to you.

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You Can Change It Anytime

The good part is that VID doesn’t expire but you can regenerate a new one anytime. The old VID automatically becomes inactive after you create a new one.