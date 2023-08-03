Apple MacBook Pro

The Apple MacBook Pro comes with a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a resolution of 3456 x 2234 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, and support for ProMotion.It is powered by the Apple M2 Pro chip with up to 16GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage space. It runs macOS Monterey. It comes with a Backlit Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID keyboard. It comes with Six speakers with force-canceling woofers and high-fidelity audio and a 1080p FaceTime HD web camera with an advanced image signal processor. It has a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3 port for connectivity. It costs ₹2,49,900 in India.