Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Laptop
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes with a 16-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1800x2880 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, and support for HDR10+. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-1360P and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage space. It runs Windows 11 Home OS. It comes with a backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel. For audio, it has Dolby Atmos speakers with AKG tuning and a 1080p HD webcam with autofocus. It has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, micro SD card reader for connectivity. It costs ₹1,25,990 in India.