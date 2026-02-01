comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • Photo Gallery
  • Top 7 kg automatic Washing Machines under Rs 40,000 you can buy today

Top 7 kg automatic Washing Machines under Rs 40,000 you can buy today

Explore the best 7 kg fully-automatic washing machines under Rs 40,000. Compare features, energy ratings, and prices to find the perfect budget-friendly option for your home.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Feb 01, 2026, 12:47 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
LG Smart Choicezoom icon
18

LG Smart Choice

The LG Smart Choice FHP1209Z5M is a 9 kg fully-automatic front load washing machine with a 5-star energy rating. It features AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam wash, 6 Motion DD, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The machine provides intelligent and convenient fabric care. The price of this washing machine is Rs 38,990.

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star,zoom icon
28

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star

The IFB Senator MBN 8012 CMS is an 8 kg fully-automatic front load washing machine with a 5-star energy rating. It has DeepClean® Technology, AI-powered features, and WiFi connectivity. The machine includes PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl wash, Steam Refresh, an in-built heater, and an Eco Inverter motor. The price of this washing machine is Rs 35,490.

Samsung 7 KG,zoom icon
38

Samsung 7 KG

The Samsung 7 kg front load washing machine is fully automatic with a 5-star energy rating. It features Hygiene Steam, an in-built heater, LED display, and Diamond Drum. The digital components come with a 20-year warranty. The price of this washing machine is Rs 38,999.

Bosch 7 kg 5 Starzoom icon
48

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star

The Bosch 7 kg front load washing machine is fully automatic and has a 5-star energy rating. It comes in black-grey color and features anti-wrinkle technology. The machine also has an in-built heater for better cleaning. The price of this washing machine is Rs 39,990.

Trending Now

Siemens 7 kgzoom icon
58

Siemens 7 kg

The Siemens iQ300 is a 7 kg fully-automatic front load washing machine. It can speed up the washing process by up to 65% and has WaterPerfect Plus technology. The machine features anti-vibration side panels and 256 precise wash levels. The price of this washing machine is Rs 38,197.

Voltas Beko 7 Kgzoom icon
68

Voltas Beko 7 Kg

The Voltas Beko 7 kg front load washing machine is fully automatic and has an inverter motor. It comes with an in-built heater and 26 stain remover programs. The machine is easy to use and efficient for daily laundry. The price of this washing machine is Rs 36,150.

Electrolux 8kg 5 Star Frontzoom icon
78

Electrolux 8kg 5 Star

The Electrolux UltimateCare 300 is an 8 kg front load washing machine with a 5-star energy rating. It features AutoSense Technology and Full Load Vapour Wash for effective cleaning. The machine also includes Hygienic Care and an EcoInverter Motor. It comes with a 5-year warranty and is priced at Rs 35,490.

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Front Loadzoom icon
88

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star

The IFB Elite ZSS 7012 is a 7 kg front load washing machine. It has a 5-star energy rating and comes with 2X Power Steam for better cleaning. The machine has an in-built heater and offers a 4-year comprehensive warranty. The price of this washing machine is Rs 40,690.