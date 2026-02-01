Top 7 kg automatic Washing Machines under Rs 40,000 you can buy today

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Feb 01, 2026, 12:47 PM (IST)
The LG Smart Choice FHP1209Z5M is a 9 kg fully-automatic front load washing machine with a 5-star energy rating. It features AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam wash, 6 Motion DD, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The machine provides intelligent and convenient fabric care. The price of this washing machine is Rs 38,990.
The IFB Senator MBN 8012 CMS is an 8 kg fully-automatic front load washing machine with a 5-star energy rating. It has DeepClean® Technology, AI-powered features, and WiFi connectivity. The machine includes PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl wash, Steam Refresh, an in-built heater, and an Eco Inverter motor. The price of this washing machine is Rs 35,490.
The Samsung 7 kg front load washing machine is fully automatic with a 5-star energy rating. It features Hygiene Steam, an in-built heater, LED display, and Diamond Drum. The digital components come with a 20-year warranty. The price of this washing machine is Rs 38,999.
The Bosch 7 kg front load washing machine is fully automatic and has a 5-star energy rating. It comes in black-grey color and features anti-wrinkle technology. The machine also has an in-built heater for better cleaning. The price of this washing machine is Rs 39,990.
The Siemens iQ300 is a 7 kg fully-automatic front load washing machine. It can speed up the washing process by up to 65% and has WaterPerfect Plus technology. The machine features anti-vibration side panels and 256 precise wash levels. The price of this washing machine is Rs 38,197.
The Voltas Beko 7 kg front load washing machine is fully automatic and has an inverter motor. It comes with an in-built heater and 26 stain remover programs. The machine is easy to use and efficient for daily laundry. The price of this washing machine is Rs 36,150.
The Electrolux UltimateCare 300 is an 8 kg front load washing machine with a 5-star energy rating. It features AutoSense Technology and Full Load Vapour Wash for effective cleaning. The machine also includes Hygienic Care and an EcoInverter Motor. It comes with a 5-year warranty and is priced at Rs 35,490.
The IFB Elite ZSS 7012 is a 7 kg front load washing machine. It has a 5-star energy rating and comes with 2X Power Steam for better cleaning. The machine has an in-built heater and offers a 4-year comprehensive warranty. The price of this washing machine is Rs 40,690.
