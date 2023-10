Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series launches globally

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A9 series globally. The standard Tab A9 has an 8.7-inch 60Hz display, whereas, the Galaxy Tab A9+ has a larger 90Hz panel. The former has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and the latter is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. Both have an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. There's a smaller 5,100mAh battery inside the Tab A9, whereas, the Tab A9+ has a large 7,040mAh cell.