comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • Photo Gallery
  • Planning to buy Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra? Heres the smart way to save Rs 24,000

Planning to buy Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra? Here's the smart way to save Rs 24,000

If you are planning to buy the latest premium Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, then you must check out this pre order deal, which will save you Rs 24,000 for a limited time. Here's how.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Mar 02, 2026, 06:07 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
Samsung Galaxy S26 serieszoom icon
18

Official Price In India

The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999 for 12GB + 256GB, Rs 1,59,999 for 512GB, and Rs 1,89,999 for the 1TB variant.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (2)zoom icon
28

Pre Orders Are Live Now

Samsung unveiled the phone on February 25, 2026. Pre-orders are open, while general sales and shipments begin from March 11.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (7)zoom icon
38

Free Storage Upgrade

If you pre-order the 256GB model, you get the 512GB variant at no extra cost. That alone saves you Rs 20,000.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (3)zoom icon
48

Additional Bank Discount

Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI card users can get an extra Rs 4,000 instant discount on eligible payments.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (6)zoom icon
58

Pre order deal with benefits

Combine the free storage upgrade (Rs 20,000) and bank discount (Rs 4,000), and you effectively save Rs 24,000 upfront while pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (5)zoom icon
68

Plus, trade in bonus

Samsung is also offering up to Rs 69,999 exchange value depending on your old device’s condition and model.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (1)zoom icon
78

What You re Getting For The Price

The S26 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and features a 6.9-inch 10-bit display with the new Privacy Display feature for reduced side-angle visibility.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (4)zoom icon
88

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cameras and battery

You get a 200MP main camera with a wider f/1.4 aperture, 50MP ultra-wide, dual telephoto (3x + 5x), and now 60W wired charging with a 5,000mAh battery.