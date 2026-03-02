Planning to buy Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra? Here's the smart way to save Rs 24,000

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 06:07 PM (IST)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999 for 12GB + 256GB, Rs 1,59,999 for 512GB, and Rs 1,89,999 for the 1TB variant.
Samsung unveiled the phone on February 25, 2026. Pre-orders are open, while general sales and shipments begin from March 11.
If you pre-order the 256GB model, you get the 512GB variant at no extra cost. That alone saves you Rs 20,000.
Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI card users can get an extra Rs 4,000 instant discount on eligible payments.
Combine the free storage upgrade (Rs 20,000) and bank discount (Rs 4,000), and you effectively save Rs 24,000 upfront while pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Samsung is also offering up to Rs 69,999 exchange value depending on your old device’s condition and model.
The S26 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and features a 6.9-inch 10-bit display with the new Privacy Display feature for reduced side-angle visibility.
You get a 200MP main camera with a wider f/1.4 aperture, 50MP ultra-wide, dual telephoto (3x + 5x), and now 60W wired charging with a 5,000mAh battery.
