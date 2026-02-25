PS5 Indie Games Releasing in 2026 You Should Watch

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Feb 25, 2026, 08:00 AM (IST)
Indie games continue to surprise with fresh ideas, bold visuals, and emotional storytelling. 2026 already has an exciting lineup, from cosy narratives and co-op adventures to intense action RPGs and psychological horror experiences.
Launching May 21 on PS5, Coffee Talk Tokyo continues the relaxing narrative series. Set in a Tokyo café, you serve drinks to yokai and supernatural guests, offering warm conversations and thoughtful, calming storytelling.
Hela, coming in 2026 on PS5, is a charming 3D co-op adventure. You play as a witch’s tiny mouse familiar, solving puzzles, brewing healing potions, and helping villagers through teamwork in local or online co-op.
Arriving in April 2026 on PS5, Inkonbini is a cosy slice-of-life game set inside a small 1990s Japanese convenience store. You handle everyday shop routines, chat with regular customers, and slowly build relationships that shape the story in different ways.
Mortal Shell II returns in 2026 on PS5 with brutal action and haunting environments. This standalone sequel removes the stamina gauge, upgrades finishers, adds firearms, and lets you possess fallen warriors in intense battles.
Launching March 19 on PS5, Mouse P.I. For Hire blends first-person shooting with 1930s cartoon visuals. Expect jazz, noir detective vibes, machine guns, and chaotic action inside the unpredictable world of Mouseburg.
Ontos, due in 2026 on PS5, is a spiritual successor to Soma. Set on a deserted moon base, this narrative horror game focuses on survival, scavenging, machinery, and moral choices inside a failed mining colony.
Out of Words stands out with handcrafted stop-motion visuals. This co-op platformer follows two voiceless protagonists, Kurt and Karla, as they solve puzzles and environmental challenges in a heartfelt story about connection and love.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information