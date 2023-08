Oppo A58 4G s processor, RAM, and storage

The Oppo A58 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which should be sufficient for most users. This means that you can run multiple apps at the same time without any lag, and you can store all of your photos, videos, and music on your phone without having to worry about running out of space.